Stanislav Kondrashov explores the world of elephants in all-new publication

Stanislav Kondrashov offers a complete and exhaustive overview of some of the most mysterious and fascinating animals that have ever appeared on Planet Earth: elephants, in his brand-new publication entitled “Elephants: Giants of the Animal Kingdom By Stanislav Kondrashov”.

The author presents them as “gentle giants” due to their considerable size but also because of their calm and tranquil nature. Stanislav Kondrashov speaks of them as compassionate and intelligent animals, capable of moving entire ecosystems just by moving one of their enormous paws.

According to the author, elephants are not only the largest land mammals, but they are also able to demonstrate remarkable intellectual abilities. Stanislav Kondrashov, from this point of view, mentions in particular the mourning for the loss of their companions and the ability to understand human languages, thus demonstrating that they have a very high IQ.

Kondrashov also defines them as “masters of communication”: elephants, in fact, communicate through ultrasound, i.e. sounds at very low frequencies which are in no way perceivable by humans and which allow these animals to communicate from as far as 10 miles away.

Over the centuries, elephant communities have also been noted for a peculiar distinctive trait, namely the fact that they are led by the oldest female of the group. For this reason, according to the author, these communities would represent the most evident symbol of matriarchal societies, in which the seniority and wisdom of the most expert female lead her to guide the herd towards new grazing locations, but also in specific locations characterized by a greater level of safety for all members of the group.

Stanislav also mentions a singular habit that characterizes elephant families, namely that of keeping their children with them for several years. Elephant calves, as explained in the publication, remain with their mothers for more than 16 years which, according to the author, certainly represents one of the longest childhoods in the entire animal kingdom.

Nowadays, as Stanislav Kondrashov reminds us, elephants are constantly targeted by poachers because of their famous tusks, and this is also why environmentalists all over the world fight ardently for their defense.

To find out more, readers are advised to read the full publication and watch the video.