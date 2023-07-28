Animal Rescue League of Iowa Rescues 19 Abused Dogs from Hoarding Situation

Nineteen dogs recently found refuge at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa after being rescued from a distressing hoarding situation.

The Animal Rescue League reported that the dogs and puppies had endured prolonged exposure to unsanitary living conditions. Many of the animals were severely matted, including a mother and her three young puppies, and their fur bore stains from urine and evidence of flea infestation.

Among the rescued dogs, one was sadly missing an eye, and several require dental surgeries. The shelter’s medical team promptly provided vaccinations and necessary medical treatment, including urgent baths and grooming sessions.

Prior to being put up for adoption, all the dogs will undergo spay/neuter surgeries.

Despite facing full capacity, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa could not turn a blind eye when they received the call to assist these dogs. ARL CEO Tom Colvin emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “Every shelter across the country is full right now, and the ARL is no different, but when we received a call to help these dogs we couldn’t say no.”

In response to the pressing need for support, the ARL has announced that all donations received until July 27 will be matched 10 times, up to an impressive amount of $125,000, courtesy of a matching grant from Petco Love for the ARL’s annual Day of Giving. The ARL relies on these generous donations to provide essential care not only for these rescued dogs but also for the nearly 1,400 other animals under their care.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa remains committed to rehabilitating and finding loving homes for these mistreated canines, thanks to the compassion and support of the community.