A mysteriously vanished paddle boarder off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, eventually discovered lifeless, has now been identified as the esteemed 45-year-old culinary master, Tafari Campbell, who catered exclusively to the gastronomic needs of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Martha’s Vineyard’s vigilant law enforcement and fire brigades swiftly mobilized near Edgartown Great Pond, just before 8 p.m. on a somber Sunday evening, in response to distressing accounts of a struggling paddle boarder suddenly vanishing beneath the depths.

Adding to the urgency, a joint effort was initiated with Massachusetts State Police and various other agencies, incorporating both skilled divers and adept aerial units, to embark on the intensive search.

As the night wore on, poignant snapshots from the lenses of Martha’s Vineyard Times photographers, Dena Porter and Abigail Rosen, captured the tireless efforts of the multiagency task force.

With unparalleled acumen, Massachusetts Environmental Police officers employed cutting-edge side-scan sonar technology from a nautical vessel, successfully pinpointing Campbell’s lifeless form on a solemn Monday morning. Tragically, he lay approximately 100 feet from the shoreline, submerged at a depth of about eight feet, according to the police report. Massachusetts State Police divers promptly and reverently retrieved Campbell’s remains, concluding their solemn duty shortly before 10 a.m.

In an unforeseen turn of events, it was disclosed that Campbell, a resident of Virginia, had been on a visit to the tranquil confines of Martha’s Vineyard when the calamity struck. Fate had led him perilously close to the hallowed grounds of the former president’s abode in Katama. Regrettably, the Obamas were not present at the time of the ill-fated incident, as confirmed by the authorities.