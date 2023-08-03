13-Year-Old Crashes Parents’ Tesla in California Joyride with Two Juveniles on Board

In California, a 13-year-old girl took her parents’ Tesla without permission and crashed it early on Tuesday morning, accompanied by two other juveniles, according to police reports.

The Santa Rosa Police Department received a report of a major collision at approximately 4:35 a.m. on Tuesday in the vicinity of 729 King Street. Responding officers discovered a severely damaged black Tesla that had collided with a utility pole.

At the scene, three juveniles were found, all sustaining only minor injuries. According to the children’s account, the young driver lost control of the car after hitting a dip in the road on King Street, resulting in the Tesla colliding with three parked vehicles, a utility pole, and a street sign.

The parents of the involved children were informed about the incident, and authorities are currently investigating whether alcohol played a role in the crash.

Utility company PG&E responded to inspect the damaged utility pole, but fortunately, there were no reports of power outages in the area due to the collision, as confirmed by the police.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible driving and the potential dangers associated with unauthorized use of vehicles by underage individuals.