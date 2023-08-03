False Alarm: U.S. Capitol Police Investigate Bogus Active Shooter Report in Senate Office Building

U.S. Capitol Police are currently looking into the source of a misleading call reporting an active shooter in one of the U.S. Senate office buildings on Wednesday.

Alerted by the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Capitol Police received information about a caller claiming the presence of an active shooter in or near a Senate office building, among the three in the vicinity.

In response to the alarming report, USCP officers swiftly conducted searches of the Russell Senate Office Building, the Dirksen Senate Office Building, and the Hart Senate Office Building, ensuring the evacuation of workers for safety measures.

A video shared by Bryan Metzger depicted the intense situation at the Russell Senate Office Building, with emergency vehicles surrounding it and people evacuating with their hands raised.

It’s important to note that Congress is currently on August recess, and no official sessions were being held at the time of the incident.

According to the USCP, their thorough search of the buildings, including inquiries with stationed officers, revealed no evidence of gunshots or any credible threat.

USCP Chief Tom Manger praised the courage and dedication displayed by the officers during the event. He expressed gratitude for the cooperation of the Congressional community and the public, as well as the prompt assistance provided by civilian employees and local and federal law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of all involved during this false alarm.