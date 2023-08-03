Woman Filmed in Blackface Harassing Customers at Colorado Target Store

A disturbing incident took place this week at a Target store in Denver, Colorado, where a woman was filmed wearing blackface and causing distress to customers and employees.

The incident was captured in a video shared on Twitter by user @iceyxblues. In the video, a woman with brown makeup or paint on her face is seen near the registers at the Target store.

The person filming confronts the woman, expressing their disapproval of her actions. The woman responds defensively, using offensive language and arguing that she is not doing blackface. She also makes inappropriate comments about LGBTQ Pride month.

The video sparked outrage online, and internet users attempted to identify the woman through her Facebook account. It was later reported that she claimed to have been placed on a mental health hold at a hospital after the incident, and her Facebook account was set to private.

The incident has drawn attention to the issue of racial insensitivity and harassment in public spaces. Target and other stores strive to provide a safe and inclusive environment for all customers, and incidents like this are unacceptable.

It serves as a reminder that promoting understanding, empathy, and respect for others is essential to creating a harmonious society. Such incidents highlight the importance of continued efforts to educate and raise awareness about racial and social issues.