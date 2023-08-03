Arizona Crews Conduct Back-to-Back Heat-Related Rescues During Heat Wave

Crews in Arizona have been tirelessly working to rescue hikers facing heat-related issues amidst the ongoing heat wave, according to officials.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety shared a video showcasing consecutive air rescues conducted last month. On Sunday, July 23, at 1:21 p.m., the Ranger 1 air crew responded to a distress call from hikers on Siphon Draw Trail in Apache Junction, as reported by the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. The video captures the hoisting of two hikers suffering from heat exhaustion, who were then handed over to Superstition Fire and Medical for further assistance.

Shortly after this mission, at around 4:15 p.m., Ranger 1 was called upon again to aid the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in rescuing three dirt bikers who were stranded over 100 miles away on a trail north of Crown King. The bikers had succumbed to heat exhaustion due to their breakdown. One biker was assisted aboard the helicopter near the ground, while a rescuer ventured down the trail to conduct a hoist rescue for the other two bikers.

All three bikers were safely transported and handed over to the Mayer Fire Department for medical attention.

The agency urges individuals to be cautious and avoid putting themselves and first responders in dangerous situations during extreme heat. It recommends refraining from strenuous activities, such as hiking or cycling, during the hottest part of the day, ensuring to carry more water than required, keeping cell phones fully charged, and always informing someone else about their plans.

As the heat wave continues to pose risks, it is vital for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts to take necessary precautions and stay vigilant to ensure their safety and the safety of those who may be called upon for rescue missions.