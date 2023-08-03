Cardi B’s Mic Toss Incidents Spark Controversy at Las Vegas Performances

Rapper Cardi B made headlines over the weekend for throwing two microphones during her performances at Drai’s Beachclub and Nightclub in Las Vegas.

A video shared on TikTok captured Cardi B performing on stage at Drai’s Nightclub at around 3 a.m. on Saturday. The rapper seemed visibly frustrated with her DJ’s timing, as he reportedly cut multiple songs short. Towards the end of the clip, Cardi B can be seen angrily throwing her microphone towards the DJ in response to the issues.

In a separate incident at Drai’s Beachclub on the same day, Cardi B was performing her hit song “Bodak Yellow” when a concertgoer threw a drink at her. In retaliation, the rapper threw her microphone back at the person.

Following the incident at the Beachclub, the woman who threw the drink filed a report with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, alleging battery.

These incidents are not isolated, as several other artists, including Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, Harry Styles, and Lil Nas X, have also faced situations where fans threw objects at them during performances. Such incidents highlight the need for concertgoers to respect artists’ performances and avoid any disruptive or harmful behavior.