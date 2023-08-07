Astonishing Video of Unidentified Flying Object with Spinning Fiery Thrusters Creates Stir in UFO Community

A remarkable video featuring a mysterious flying object with spinning fiery thrusters has caused a sensation within the UFO community.

The footage appears to capture an unknown craft bearing a striking resemblance to spaceships seen in the popular film “Independence Day.”

The UFO-like object showcases a fiery thruster at the back, emitting flames of varying intensities.

At one moment, the blazing thruster starts spinning, causing the entire UFO to transform into a fireball in the sky.

Eventually, the blaze subsides into a spinning line of flames.

The video was initially recorded by a local resident in the borough of Cerro, Havana, Cuba, in 2019 but resurfaced on social media, quickly going viral after Cuban journalist Juan Manuel Cao, 62, shared it on his AmericaTeVe Miami channel.

Cao described the sighting as the closest thing to a flying saucer he has ever witnessed, emphasizing that the object was clearly visible and not just a dot in the sky.

Colonel Octavio Pérez, a former US Intelligence Officer, appeared on the show to offer his insights on the clip.

He suggested that the aircraft might be utilizing an anti-gravitational system, leading to speculation that it could be of extraterrestrial origin or a spy plane adapted from alien technology.

Viewers shared their thoughts on the video, with some commenting on the prevalence of US military ships allegedly using alien technology.

The resurfaced video has garnered widespread attention, with many expressing amazement at the clear depiction of the unidentified object.

The clip has caught the attention of paranormal enthusiasts and UFO researchers, with some noting that the object’s design differs from typical sightings.

The viral video coincides with an increasing number of statements and testimonies in the US about UFOs.

Former US intelligence official David Grusch recently testified before Congress, claiming that the government maintains a secret UFO recovery program and possesses “non-human” spacecraft and “dead pilots.”

The Havana sighting and recent revelations in the US have ignited heightened speculation regarding the existence of extraterrestrial life and the potential role of governments in concealing such information.