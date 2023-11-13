Daniel Craig’s Pink Blazer from James Bond Premiere Up for Auction

Daniel Craig’s striking pink blazer, worn at the premiere of his last James Bond film, “No Time To Die”, is expected to fetch £4,000 at an auction. The bright fuchsia, double-breasted velvet tuxedo jacket made a memorable appearance on the red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021.

Craig, who is 55, has added a unique touch to the blazer by signing the inside, adding to its value. This iconic piece of film memorabilia is part of an upcoming auction by Doyle scheduled for December 15. The event is part of the annual Stage and Screen auction, conducted in collaboration with the Entertainment Community Fund.

The auction features a variety of items from the performing arts sector, including theatre, Hollywood, opera, and dance. The description of the Bond jacket highlights its significance, noting Craig’s signature on the inside lining and commemorating it as his attire for the premiere of his fifth and final portrayal as James Bond.

This sale offers fans and collectors a rare opportunity to own a piece of cinema history directly connected to one of the most iconic roles in film.

