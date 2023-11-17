Famous model with thousands of admirers online admits: ‘I Still Suffer with Body Confidence’

Renowned model Chloe Amour has broken her silence on her personal battle with body confidence despite the constant admiration she receives from fans. The model, who has over 2.1 million followers on Instagram (@realchloeamour), has spoken about her journey of self-discovery with Freya Coombes, shedding light on the model’s struggles, triumphs, and the empowering impact of sharing her story online.

Chloe Amour, a 32-year-old model based in Los Angeles, has been making headlines for the past year with her stunning looks and a massive social media following. Despite the daily compliments from admirers, Chloe reveals her ongoing struggle with confidence, a battle she shares with countless other women. The content creator, who once turned to fillers to enhance her appearance, opens up about the decision to have them reversed.

In an exclusive interview with NudePR, Chloe Amour discusses the transformative power of sharing her journey online. “I may be a model, but I have body issues just like other women,” says Chloe. She reflects on her journey from being picked on during her youth for her slim physique to gaining confidence through sharing saucy snaps online, helping her feel “empowered and sexy.”

Chloe shares candidly about her past insecurities and the challenges she faced growing up. “People have always seen beauty in me since I was young, but I didn’t become more comfortable with it until adulthood,” she admits. Chloe discusses losing friends due to jealousy over her looks, impacting her confidence and making simple tasks, like going to the supermarket, challenging.

In 2020, Chloe gained 20lbs, embracing a curvier shape. While she struggled initially with the changes, Chloe now embraces her body, crediting the empowering response from her followers. Despite the positive feedback, Chloe acknowledges that negative thoughts and body dysmorphia still surface from time to time.

Beyond her modeling career, Chloe opens up about her struggles with dating and outlines her requirements for potential suitors. She emphasizes the importance of self-love in finding true romance and acceptance. “I realized, how can I find love if I can’t love myself?” Chloe shares.

Chloe Amour now hopes to inspire others to embrace their bodies and imperfections. She encourages self-love and acceptance, noting, “I sometimes struggle to love my body, but I have accepted no one is perfect. You should try to love yourself, as others see you as beautiful.”

Chloe’s story serves as a powerful testament to the complexities of body confidence in the age of social media and the importance of self-love in overcoming personal challenges.