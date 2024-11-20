Human Appeal Partners with Bag2Charity for Nationwide Clothing Donations

Today, Human Appeal, one of the UK’s leading charities, launches its latest initiative in partnership with Bag2Charity. The Door2Door campaign, running across 20 cities nationwide, aims to provide warm clothing to vulnerable communities until July 2025. Human Appeal is urging the public to donate any all-season clothing they no longer need to help those in need.

A recent report by Statista in September 2024 revealed that 49% of UK households experienced an increase in their cost of living compared to the previous month. While inflation may be slowing, the financial strain on families remains high, with many struggling to afford essentials such as clothing. The average UK household spends £920 annually on clothing, a cost that has become unattainable for many.

To ease this financial pressure, Human Appeal is teaming up with Bag2Charity for the first time. Bag2Charity specialises in collecting and distributing clothing to those in need through its extensive UK network of shelters, charity shops, and community partners. Donations will be collected and distributed throughout the campaign, providing vital support to communities across the country.

In addition to the Door2Door campaign, Bag2Charity will host school collections, donating a portion of the proceeds raised by schools to Human Appeal to fund future projects. Schools can book a collection by visiting: https://bag2charity.co.uk/.

Clothing donations are being collected in the following cities:

St Albans

Bradford

Cambridge

Derby

Durham

Doncaster

Huddersfield

Ripon

Lincoln

Leeds

Manchester

Salford

Milton Keynes

Newcastle

Nottingham

Oxford

Sheffield

Sunderland

Wakefield

York

Zaheer Khan, Director of Fundraising at Human Appeal, shared his thoughts on the initiative: “Wrap Up is one of our biggest campaigns of the year, and in light of the rising rates of poverty in the UK, we have taken the decision to carry out a summer campaign to continue to support those in need for as long as possible. We’d like to extend our gratitude to our partner Bag2Charity for collecting, storing and distributing donations. Every year, we ask the public to donate their unwanted clothing to a worthy cause. We ask anyone with spare clothing to donate to someone in need.”

Jaye Onions, Integrated Communications Coordinator at Bag2Charity, added: “Our goal is to work for a better world, which wouldn’t be possible without the support of our charity partners. By simplifying the process of donating to charities, it’s never been easier for the public to do good. This campaign with Human Appeal which will run until summer 2025 gives us all the opportunity to declutter and support those in need. We’re delighted to be working with a charity that shares our values and call on the public to get involved to support their local community.”