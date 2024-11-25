Oswaldtwistle Residents Rally Against Controversial Cemetery Proposal on Green Belt Land

Residents of Oswaldtwistle have renewed their fight against a controversial proposal to develop a cemetery on Green Belt land. The fresh planning application has sparked widespread concern over environmental harm, groundwater contamination, and traffic safety.

A public meeting held this week, organised by local ward councillors and residents, was packed with attendees, leaving standing room only.

The proposal, put forward by the development arm of the Issa brothers, has been heavily criticised for being unnecessary and poorly located. Critics argue that the project would disrupt the picturesque rural landscape, threaten wildlife, and increase the risk of flooding. The site, a valued agricultural space, could see significant traffic congestion, with large funerals expected to bring over 400 attendees per event, effectively paving over the green space.

Groundwater Contamination Risks

The site’s geology and high water table pose a significant threat of groundwater contamination, potentially affecting nearby allotments, gardens, and watercourses. Frequent seasonal flooding worsens these risks, as parts of the land remain submerged for months at a time. Campaigners are particularly worried about the impact on local aquifers, springs, and downstream ecosystems.

Concerns Over Developers’ Track Record

Residents have also expressed mistrust toward the Issa brothers’ development arm, Monte Blackburn Ltd, citing a history of planning controversies. Previous developments, including Frontier Park on the same road, have faced criticism for unauthorised expansions and retrospective planning applications. These incidents have fuelled fears that the cemetery project may exceed initial plans or disregard regulations.

Traffic and Environmental Impacts

Another major objection revolves around traffic safety on Blackburn Road, widely considered “the most dangerous road in Oswaldtwistle.” With funerals drawing hundreds of visitors, campaigners warn of increased accident risks on already strained infrastructure.

The proposal also conflicts with Hyndburn Borough Council’s 2019 climate emergency declaration. Campaigners highlight that visitors travelling across East Lancashire are unlikely to use public transport, contributing to an increased carbon footprint.

Preserving Landscape, Wildlife, and Heritage

The development threatens the local environment, with protected wildlife such as red-listed birds, bats, and deer at risk of displacement. The agricultural heritage and scenic beauty of the area would also suffer, diminishing its value as a community asset.

Claims of Inequality

Campaigners argue that the cemetery would predominantly cater to one religious group and exclude most Oswaldtwistle residents. They reference a needs assessment indicating no immediate requirement for additional burial space in Hyndburn, with current facilities sufficient for at least 90 years.

Community Appeals for Rejection

Residents are calling for the application to be rejected, citing the potential long-term financial burden on Hyndburn Council to maintain a site unsuitable for its purpose. Disappointed by the local MP’s absence at the public meeting, residents are seeking stronger support from decision-makers to protect Oswaldtwistle’s Green Belt, environment, and public safety.

The community has launched a website, saynothecemetery.com, and a GoFundMe campaign to strengthen their opposition. Campaigners are urging the Issa brothers to withdraw the application, recognising the distress it has caused in a proud and united town.