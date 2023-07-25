Juva Life Announces Grand Opening of Redwood City Retail Cannabis Storefront

Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV), a leading life science company with operations in pharmaceutical research, cannabis production, and distribution, is delighted to announce the highly anticipated Grand Opening of its retail cannabis store in Redwood City, California. This exciting event comes after a successful soft opening on June 23rd, 2023, and is scheduled to take place on July 27th, 2023 at 9:00 am PDT, marking a significant milestone in Juva Life’s commitment to providing high-quality cannabis products and exceptional customer experiences.

“We are thrilled to invite the community to join us for the Grand Opening of our Redwood City retail store. This event represents a culmination of our vision to create a premier destination for cannabis enthusiasts and those seeking wellness through cannabis,” said Doug Chloupek, CEO and Founder of Juva Life. “We have diligently crafted a modern retail environment that combines expertise, education, and a diverse product selection to cater to the needs and preferences of our community in a space that is open and inviting.”

The retail store, located at 2301 Broadway Street in Downtown Redwood City, offers a wide range of premium cannabis products, including flower, edibles, concentrates, and topicals. Customers can expect a thoughtfully curated selection that reflects Juva’s commitment to quality, consistency, and innovation, featuring products from their renowned brands such as Frosted Flowers, Flōs, and Secret Sauce. The knowledgeable and friendly staff will be on hand to provide personalised recommendations and ensure a safe and enjoyable shopping experience. Moreover, the store features an interactive art installation as its centerpiece, adding to the unique and engaging atmosphere.

The Grand Opening event aims to showcase Juva Life’s dedication to community engagement, wellness education, and responsible cannabis consumption. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the diverse product offerings, learn about the latest cannabis trends, and discover the potential benefits of cannabis for personal well-being. The event will also feature promotions and opportunities to connect with industry experts, city officials, and local influencers.

Redwood City’s Mayor, Jeff Gee, expressed enthusiasm about Juva’s storefront opening, stating, “We welcome and are excited for the Grand Opening of Juva’s retail cannabis store in our Downtown. Juva has been a valuable partner in our community since opening their cannabis delivery service in early 2020. We look forward to continuing our relationship and are delighted that they have decided to open a storefront in Redwood City. Their commitment to quality, compliance, and responsible commercial cannabis activity aligns with our shared vision of promoting a thriving and inclusive local economy that serves everyone.”

Regina Van Brunt of Redwood City’s Downtown Business Group also expressed excitement about the addition of Juva Life’s retail store, saying, “Juva’s commitment to our community, their exceptional customer service, and their diverse selection of high-quality cannabis products will further enhance the vibrant atmosphere and economic vitality of our downtown district.”

“We look forward to celebrating this milestone with the community of Redwood City and surrounding areas. Our goal is to foster a welcoming environment where individuals can explore and experience the benefits of cannabis in a responsible and informed manner,” added Doug Chloupek.

Juva Life remains dedicated to promoting responsible cannabis use and making positive contributions to the communities it serves. The Grand Opening of their Redwood City retail cannabis store represents a significant step towards achieving these goals.