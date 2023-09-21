Newlyweds Celebrate Wedding Reception at McDonald’s

In a heartwarming and unconventional move, newlyweds Pastor Speedwell Brasileiro and pedagogy student Ana Luiza Brasileiro chose to celebrate their wedding reception at a McDonald’s restaurant. The couple had previously tied the knot in a civil ceremony but opted for this fast-food locale because it held a special place in their hearts.

The joyful couple, still in their wedding attire, dined together at a McDonald’s branch in Goiânia, Brazil. They lovingly enjoyed burgers with their arms intertwined and ordered their meal from the touchscreen menu.

Nineteen-year-old Ana Luiza expressed her happiness, saying, “It was a unique and surreal moment for both of us; we were very happy.” The couple first met in April of the same year when Pastor Speedwell conducted a church service at Ana Luiza’s church. Their connection deepened through social media, leading to their relationship.

Speedwell, aged 27, is not only a pastor but also a gospel singer with a significant online following on platforms like YouTube. He mentioned, “Since we met, we’ve always come to McDonald’s.”

Originally, the couple had plans for a grand celebration with all their friends and family in attendance. However, they ultimately opted for a small civil ceremony and headed straight to McDonald’s for their reception. Speedwell explained their choice, saying, “We celebrated in a place that was special to both of us.”

Ana Luiza added, “Seeing people’s joy, and their reaction when they saw us celebrating there was very gratifying. I was so happy! It was an extraordinarily wonderful experience.”

Their heartwarming decision to celebrate their special day at McDonald’s reflects the idea that what truly matters is the love and connection between two people, regardless of the location or extravagance of the celebration.