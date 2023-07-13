Painter Rescued After Mishap Leaves Him Dangling from High-Rise Building

A painter found himself in a precarious situation when a mishap left him hanging by a single rope outside the 10th floor of a high-rise building.

The 31-year-old worker was utilizing a bosun’s chair, a suspended device commonly used for tasks performed at great heights, as he diligently painted the exterior of the building.

However, an equipment failure occurred, leaving him dangling 100ft (30m) above the ground.

Firefighters swiftly responded to the incident, which took place in Juiz de Fora, a city located north of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

A courageous fireman descended from the roof to the worker’s position, skillfully securing him with a safety harness.

Together, they were then raised back onto the roof by the fire crew, ensuring a successful rescue operation.

Remarkably, the painter remained unharmed and reportedly declined medical attention following the ordeal.

Local residents expressed their admiration and gratitude towards the firefighters, acknowledging their professionalism, expertise, and dedication to public safety.

One resident commented, “Congratulations to the firefighters of Juiz de Fora. Once again, they have demonstrated their professionalism, technical prowess, and commitment to the community, instilling a sense of pride in our city. With their presence, we can live with peace of mind, knowing that we have exceptional professionals who are highly prepared to protect us, whether it be in fire, water, or the air.”

Another individual remarked, “While some individuals in positions of power earn exorbitant salaries, true heroes often go unnoticed. This serves as a reminder.”

A resident named Maria expressed her appreciation, stating, “Congratulations to these angels in uniform.”

Paula added, “You all are amazing. God bless you.”

William commented, “An intense situation. Well done.”

The swift and successful rescue operation serves as a testament to the bravery and skill of the firefighting team in Juiz de Fora.