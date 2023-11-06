Categories

Remarkable Discovery: Over 250 Ancient Fossil Species Unearthed beneath Wastewater Plant

In a truly astonishing revelation, researchers have unearthed a treasure trove of 266 ancient fossil species concealed beneath a wastewater treatment plant.

Among the remarkable finds are the world’s oldest-known flax snails, the spine of an extinct saw shark, and teeth from a great white shark. These invaluable relics were discovered within sediment excavated from two shafts at the Māngere Wastewater Treatment Plant, nestled in the Manukau Harbour of New Zealand.

Image Jam Press

The discovery, which has left scientists in awe, transpired serendipitously during the excavation of the shafts, reaching depths of 30 to 40 meters, as part of a project aimed at upgrading Auckland’s wastewater infrastructure.

Over months, experts meticulously examined more than 300,000 fossils within the predominantly unlithified sediment. Their extensive work has been documented in the New Zealand Journal of Geology and Geophysics.

Over 250 fossil species found under wastewater plant

These unearthed fossils date back to a period spanning from three to 3.7 million years ago and encompass at least ten previously unknown species, as the paper illuminates.

Renowned palaeontologist Bruce Hayward remarked, “During that era, sea levels were slightly higher than today, and the world was several degrees warmer. Consequently, the fossils include several subtropical species.”

Image Jam Press

The extraordinary findings encompass a multitude of specimens, including ten of the world’s oldest known Zealand flax snails, isolated baleen whale vertebrae, a fractured sperm whale tooth, the spine of an extinct saw shark, dental plates from eagle rays, and several teeth from the formidable great white shark.

Image Jam Press

Thousands of these invaluable fossils have been entrusted to the Auckland Museum.

Dr Hayward and his dedicated team have hailed this discovery as a “once-in-a-lifetime find,” shedding light on the ancient world hidden beneath the wastewater plant for aeons.

Sam Allcock
Written by

Sam Allcock

Sam Allcock is the founder of PR Fire. He helps small to medium-sized businesses land coverage in publications through smart press release distribution.

More Reading

Post navigation

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *