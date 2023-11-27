Victoria Scone, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star, Collaborates with PETA on Feline Spaying

Victoria Scone, the first cisgender woman drag queen to compete in “RuPaul’s Drag Race” series, including “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” and “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World,” is partnering with PETA in a new campaign promoting the spaying and neutering of cats.

Scone’s message aims to raise awareness about the rapid reproduction rates of cats and the importance of responsible pet ownership. “I never thought I’d say this, but too much pussy can be a bad thing. Cats can start reproducing at just four months old and have three litters of kittens in just one year,” she said. This campaign underscores the preventable nature of homeless cat suffering and deaths through spaying or neutering.

Each year, countless dogs and cats end up in animal shelters, with many facing euthanasia due to the lack of suitable homes. PETA advocates for prevention as the solution, emphasizing spaying and neutering pets. Additionally, PETA urges those considering adding a pet to their family to adopt from shelters or rescue groups and avoid purchasing from breeders, pet shops, or online sellers, exacerbating the homeless animal crisis.

Scone joins a list of celebrities, including Simon Cowell, Alan Carr, Gillian Anderson, and fellow “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant Scaredy Kat, who have worked with PETA entities to promote animal welfare.

PETA, known for its motto that partly reads “animals are not ours to abuse in any way,” actively opposes speciesism, advocating for a worldview that does not prioritize human interests over those of other species. The public is encouraged to visit PETA.org.uk or follow the organization on social media platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram.

