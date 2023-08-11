Wally the Wallaby Escapes Storm-Damaged Enclosure, Leading Cops on a Hop-Around

A wallaby named Wally gave local authorities a run for their money as he escaped from his storm-damaged enclosure, leading to a lively chase in Waddell, Arizona, US.

After being spotted roaming freely, concerned citizens called the police, who quickly realized they needed assistance from a nearby wildlife sanctuary.

An expert from the Farm Angels Sanctuary in Surprise City was dispatched to help the police. In a video, an officer can be heard saying, “I’ve got a little kangaroo, maybe about two and a half feet tall, going to be underneath the tree in the back corner.”

Officers utilized a net to capture the agile marsupial, with the assistance of the Farm Angels worker. Wally showcased his impressive jumping skills before eventually being safely placed in a cage.

After the rescue, Wally was taken to the sanctuary for veterinary care. Following discussions with Wally’s owner, it was decided that he would remain at the sanctuary along with his brother, Joey.

Despite it being legally permissible to own wallabies in Arizona, sanctuary officials highlighted that wild animals are not suited for domestication and are better off in their natural habitats or in sanctuary environments.

A spokesperson from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office emphasized, “Animals are not objects and are not for human entertainment. Wallabies do not require any special licenses, but proper setup, space, and care is required.”

Locals expressed their amusement and surprise at the incident, with one resident joking, “Boy, is he lost by a continent or two!” Another remarked, “No surprise. This is the same district that once re-captured a troop of escaped chimpanzees in Waddell, rescued an abandoned tiger in Laveen, and wrangled a herd of escaped llamas in Buckeye.”

While the incident provided some entertainment, it also served as a reminder of the importance of treating wild animals with respect and ensuring their proper care in appropriate environments, such as sanctuaries and rescue facilities.