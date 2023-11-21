Celebrating the 2023 Pet and Animal Care Award Recipients: Pioneers of Innovation and Animal Welfare Excellence

Business Awards UK is delighted to announce the winners and finalists of the 2023 Pet and Animal Care Awards. This annual accolade serves to acknowledge the luminaries of the pet and animal care sector, showcasing their fervour, innovation, and commitment. This year’s award winners have set benchmarks through technological advancements in veterinary services and initiatives focusing on our pets’ welfare, demonstrating an unparalleled standard of excellence.

2023 Pet and Animal Care Awards Winners

● PawSquad – Innovative Animal Health Technology

● VETPASS – Outstanding Pet Care App

● Stellar Vets – Outstanding Veterinary Clinic

● Ria Cohen Family Law – Most Positive Community Impact

● Four Paws Walking and Training Ltd – Exceptional Pet Trainer, Outstanding Animal Behaviourist

● Muddy Buddyz – Best Mobile Dog Groomer

● Little Paws Microchipping & Ultrasounds – Best Mobile Animal Care Provider

● The Pawfect Pad – Best Dog Kennels / Home Boarding

● Sausage Stays – Best Pet-Friendly Hotel

● Breedera – Exceptional Pet and Animal Technology

● Pet Impact – Most Eco-Friendly Pet Product

2023 Pet and Animal Care Awards Finalists

● Piggie Parcels – Innovative Animal Health Technology, Most Eco-Friendly Pet Product

● PawSquad – Outstanding Pet Care App, Outstanding Veterinary Clinic

● VETPASS – Exceptional Pet and Animal Technology

● Muddy Buddyz – Best Mobile Animal Care Provider

● Breedera – Innovative Animal Health Technology, Outstanding Pet Care App

● Brookbarn Dog Boarding – Best Dog Kennels / Home Boarding, Most Positive Community Impact

● Scooby Doos – Best Mobile Dog Groomer

This year’s winners not only elevate industry standards but also reflect their unwavering commitment to animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and innovative solutions. From Stellar Vets’ promise of delivering outstanding care at competitive prices to Breedera’s innovative approach to breeder administration, these organisations are at the forefront of transforming the pet and animal care industry. As this year’s awards conclude, we eagerly anticipate the future contributions and developments these pioneers will bring to the field.