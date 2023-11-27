2023 Construction and Engineering Awards: Celebrating Industry Excellence

The 2023 Construction and Engineering Awards have concluded, heralding the pinnacle of achievement within these dynamic sectors. This year’s awards shine a light on companies that have demonstrated unparalleled excellence, innovative spirit, and unwavering dedication in their fields. The announcement of this year’s winners and finalists underscores the sectors’ commitment to resilience, innovation, and progressive thinking.

Winners of the 2023 Construction and Engineering Awards

Cahill Design Consultants – Best Engineering Consultancy

Future Homes Design and Build – Innovation in Construction Materials

Bonus Eventus Maintenance Ltd. – Health and Safety Excellence Award, Outstanding Building Contractor

Resapol Ltd – Construction Supplier of the Year

AG Group – Contractor of the Year

Ua Neill Industries – Excellence in Sustainable Infrastructure, Excellence in Environmental Stewardship

Finalists of the 2023 Construction and Engineering Awards

Cahill Design Consultants – Health and Safety Excellence Award

Future Homes Design and Build – Outstanding Building Contractor, Excellence in Environmental Stewardship

Bonus Eventus Maintenance Ltd. – Best Engineering Consultancy, Contractor of the Year

Ua Neill Industries – Innovation in Construction Materials

AG Group – Excellence in Sustainable Infrastructure, Outstanding Building Contractor

The 2023 Construction and Engineering Awards serve not just to recognize the significant accomplishments of the winners and finalists but also to highlight the ongoing evolution of the wider industry. These awards reflect the industry’s dedication to sustainable and eco-friendly practices, customer satisfaction, and a continuous drive to innovate, embodying the sector’s pursuit of excellence and its commitment to a brighter, more sustainable future.