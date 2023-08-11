Enthusiast of Epic Proportions: Man with £52,000 Collection Deems Himself World’s Largest Simpsons Aficionado, Goes to the Lengths of Upsizing Home for His Collection

A man who proudly claims the title of the world’s most dedicated Simpsons devotee, with an extensive collection valued at £52,000, has divulged that he had to undertake a significant house expansion to accommodate his ever-growing assemblage.

The origins of Marc Venema’s fervent passion can be traced back to September 1990 when he first tuned into the inaugural episode of The Simpsons. Little did he anticipate that this single viewing would lead to a lifelong infatuation.

His initial foray into collecting began innocently with the acquisition of memorabilia such as collectible dolls, magazines, books, and even consumable items adorned with the iconic cartoon’s logo.

Over time, his pursuit escalated, resulting in an accumulation of thousands of Simpsons-related items, including some that remain unopened. His estimations of the collection’s value surpass £52,000, or around $100,000 (AUD).

Despite the substantial financial investment, Marc consciously chooses not to fixate on the costs, preferring not to let worries overshadow his passion. This determination has even compelled him to increase the size of his residence to accommodate the ever-expanding array.

Marc, who is a pharmaceutical chemist, shared his perspective, stating, “I deliberately don’t keep meticulous records of my expenditures to maintain a carefree attitude. I suspect the figure is notably higher than my estimations.”

He candidly shared that his collection’s value likely exceeds the £10,500 ($20,000 AUD) he acknowledges having spent on the Simpsons memorabilia. His wife, however, postulates a higher figure, erring on the side of caution.

Marc’s dedication knows no bounds, encompassing an eclectic range of items, from ill-fitting clothing to newspaper clippings and household items. His criterion for inclusion is simple: “If I can afford it, it’s mine.”

Marc, who envisions his collection accompanying him even in the afterlife, playfully commented, “I’m hoping to be buried with the collection Pharaoh-style.”

In the course of this immersive pursuit, Marc initially contemplated downsizing his home upon his children’s departure. Intent on promoting his collection for sale, he initiated an Instagram campaign. However, the creative process of sharing his treasures on the platform reignited his fervor, leading him to instead purchase a larger residence to accommodate his cherished artifacts.

His journey into the world of Simpsons collecting commenced in 1993 when a serendipitous encounter at a thrift shop yielded a shirtless Bart Simpson figurine, priced at a mere £1 ($2 AUD). This chance discovery ignited an unquenchable desire, and in subsequent years, his son became his partner in this treasure hunt.

As they embarked on joint endeavors to locate special collector’s items, father and son deepened their bond over shared Simpsons experiences.

Marc, 54, hailing from Queensland, Australia, shared, “My eldest boy was actively involved, and we spent considerable time watching the show together. He was instrumental in ordering items online during the early days. Presently, our conversations often revolve around reminiscing about funny Simpsons moments.”

His children’s upbringing within the context of this collection normalized its presence. “Since childhood, my kids have experienced life alongside the collection. When they were young, I introduced shelves to house most of the pieces, adorning the walls. Over the years, a few items were lost, but this didn’t deter their perception of its ‘coolness.'”

Marc’s collection boasts numerous notable pieces, including a Simpsons Lego house valued at £315 ($600 AUD), a Simpsons Lego Kwik-E-Mart, a phone from The Simpsons Movie in its original packaging, valued at over £205 ($400 AUD).

Among the unusual items in his possession are perishable food and drink items, some dating back decades. Sealed cans of soup from 1998 and a bag of sweets spanning two decades stand as curious artifacts. Marc contemplates tasting some of these edibles to gauge their expiration status.

As the collection continues to evolve, with some items dating back over 30 years, Marc’s enthusiasm grows proportionally. His pursuit encompasses not just Simpsons memorabilia, but a broader scope of toys and items that resonate with him.

Marc shared his reflection on how this passion has influenced his life, stating, “My television time is primarily spent watching The Simpsons. While my social life remains relatively unimpacted, my day-to-day conversations often feature Simpsons references. My family accepts my predilection, and I wear Simpsons-themed attire unapologetically.”

With aspirations of achieving an official world record, Marc’s ambition propels him to continue expanding his collection. Despite the vastness of his assemblage, he finds comfort in the presence of these cherished items that bring a smile to his face.

He concludes, “The collection is a source of joy for me. It’s going to keep growing, so we’ll see where I end up.”