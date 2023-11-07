Money-Saving and Clutter-Busting Hacks from a Professional Organizer and Mum-of-Three

A mother of three, Suzanne Strydom, a professional home organizer residing in southeast London with her partner and three children, has shared her seven tips to help people quit overspending and declutter their homes by avoiding impulse purchases.

Suzanne believes that by following her savvy hacks and addressing lousy spending habits, individuals can save hundreds of pounds each year, potentially up to £100 a month.

In one of her recent posts, titled “pause before purchase,” Suzanne shares her valuable insights, including her 48-hour rule and essential questions to ask before making a purchase.

Suzanne emphasizes that taking control of your shopping habits can be very liberating and advises taking it one step at a time. She explains that she has always been organized but found it challenging to maintain order when she moved to a smaller house in England and as her family grew.

Here are Suzanne’s top seven tips to help you save money and declutter your living space:

Purpose: Before purchasing, identify a specific need for the item. If you can’t pinpoint a reason for needing it, reconsider adding it to your cart.

Value: Assess the item’s value in your life. Does it enhance your daily routine, align with your values, or improve your well-being? If not, consider leaving it behind.

Duplication: Check if you already own something similar. Avoid buying duplicates, and make the most of what you already have.

Space: Consider whether you have the room to store the new purchase. Overcrowded spaces can lead to chaos, so think about your available space.

Actual Value: Evaluate whether the item genuinely holds your interest and is not just a result of an attractive price tag. Ensure that you’re getting your money’s worth, and only purchase items that will see little use.

Original Intent: Remember why you initially decided to shop for this item. Staying focused on your original intent can help you avoid impulsive purchases and stick to your shopping goals.

48-Hour Rule: Implement a waiting period of 48 hours before making a purchase. This allows time for emotions to settle and rational thought to prevail. If you still want the item after this period and have considered the other rules, it may be worth buying.

While Suzanne follows these tips closely, she admits that a good deal occasionally tempts her. She stresses the importance of intentionality when shopping, taking a list, and evaluating the value of each purchase. Small changes in behaviour and habits can lead to significant savings and a clutter-free home.

Suzanne’s insights offer valuable guidance for anyone looking to curb overspending and declutter their living space effectively.

