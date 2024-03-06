Applied Biopharm Consulting Awarded Grant to Advance Capsid Engineering for Enhanced Gene Therapy Delivery

Applied Biopharm Consulting Ltd has received a grant from the Local Enterprise Office Cork North and West to support a feasibility study aimed at utilising artificial intelligence and advanced computational tools for viral capsid and molecular engineering in an office-based evaluation. The funding will also cover expenses related to software licensing and computational infrastructure.

The objective of the firm is to refine the development process of biomolecules, notably engineered adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors, through molecular screening. This initiative is expected to bolster the efficiency of therapeutic gene delivery to specific cells, a crucial advancement for the treatment of complex health conditions where conventional therapies fall short.

Central to Applied Biopharm’s innovative approach is the employment of computerised techniques to thoroughly examine vast datasets of known protein structures. This analysis facilitates predictions regarding protein folding and interactions, which are instrumental in devising new gene therapies characterised by enhanced tissue targeting, superior delivery mechanisms, and greater overall effectiveness. Notably, the adaptability of this technology permits its application in the creation of other pioneering treatments beyond AAV vectors.

Dr. Anthony Newcombe, Managing Director at Applied Biopharm Consulting Ltd., stated, “Our goal is to develop applications to advance biopharmaceutical development by combining artificial intelligence, computational tools and molecular simulations to engineer AAV vectors and other biomolecules with improved precision.”

Kevin Curran, Head of Enterprise from the Local Enterprise Office Cork North and West, expressed, “We are delighted to provide a feasibility study grant to Applied Biopharm Consulting Ltd and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of their research.”

This grant highlights Applied Biopharm’s commitment to spearheading innovative advancements in the biopharmaceutical sector. The firm’s primary emphasis on consultancy services remains a key factor in assisting clients to achieve manufacturing and compliance objectives, thereby facilitating the introduction of life-saving products to the market.