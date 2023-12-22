Athens Research and Technology Unveils Advanced Production Capabilities at MEDICA 2023

Athens Research and Technology (ART), a renowned entity in the realm of protein purification for medical research and diagnostics, proudly participated in MEDICA 2023. This prestigious global trade fair for medical technology, which takes place annually in Düsseldorf, Germany, drew an impressive 83,000 healthcare professionals from around the world this year.

2023 marked a significant year for Athens Research and Technology, as they displayed their newly enhanced production capacities at the fair. Amidst a backdrop of growth and innovation, ART demonstrated its augmented production ability, paving the way for new collaborative ventures and broadening the spectrum of opportunities for potential clients worldwide.

“About three-quarters of our visitors travelled to Germany from abroad. They came from 166 countries,” remarked Christian Grosser, Director of Health & Medical Technologies at Messe Düsseldorf. “Both events (MEDICA and COMPAMED) are not only leading trade fairs in Germany and Europe, the figures also demonstrate their great importance for global business.”

Visitors to MEDICA had the opportunity to discover ART’s primary protein products and their expanded production capabilities. Recent enhancements include an increase in the availability of Transferrin, Immunoglobulins, Alpha 2 Macroglobulin, Catalase, Apolipoproteins, Lipoprotein a, and Chylomicrons. These are now accessible in larger quantities, catering to the escalating demands of ART’s respected client base. ART continues to stand by its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality, and dependability, ensuring the provision of high-quality proteins as critical tools for global researchers and manufacturers.