Upperton Unveils New Sterile Drug Manufacturing Expansion with £5 Million GMP Facility

Upperton Pharma Solutions, a premier UK-based Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), has revealed its £5 million investment plan to venture into the realm of small-scale sterile fill-finish operations.

Following the completion and validation of a new 50,000 sqft GMP facility in 2023, the CDMO announces its further expansion at the Trent Gateway site. This expansion includes a bespoke facility for sterile capabilities, meticulously designed to comply with the revised EU GMP Annex-1 regulations.

The investment involves an additional 7,000 sqft space dedicated to sterile manufacturing at Trent Gateway. This expansion is in response to the escalating demand for the formulation and manufacturing of sterile and terminally sterilised products.

CEO of Upperton Pharma Solutions, Nikki Whitfield, remarked, “This investment directly addresses a notable gap in our industry for small-batch sterile drug product suppliers, particularly for early-stage clinical trials. Our pre-existing strengths in formulation development and analytical skills make this a natural and exhilarating progression for Upperton, marking a key milestone in our expansion plans.”

Designed in compliance with the EU GMP Annex-1 Revisions, the sterile facility will employ state-of-the-art V