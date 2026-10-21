International security firm Global Threat Solutions launches UK operation with London headquarters

LONDON, UK. October 13th, 2026 – International security firm Global Threat Solutions (GTS) has launched its UK operation with a new headquarters on Pall Mall.

The veteran-owned security firm’s new UK operation is SIA licensed and will provide close protection, corporate security and specialist bespoke protective services to clients across the UK.

The launch brings GTS’s international experience into the UK market, with services including executive and close protection, corporate security, residential security, travel security and event security.

GTS will also provide specialist protection for luxury retail and hospitality environments, with the company’s UK offering designed around discretion, customer service and tailored security solutions.

The company plans to provide coverage beyond London, with an initial focus on areas with significant corporate and high-net-worth communities.

All GTS UK personnel are UK-based and have been selected for their experience, while the wider organisation will provide support through its international capabilities and intelligence-led approach.

The company has established its UK operation in line with local employment, regulatory and operational requirements and operates its UK security services through appropriately qualified personnel.

Founded in 2015 by Kenneth Bombace, GTS has grown from a single US operation into an international security business with operations across multiple licensed jurisdictions and teams supporting clients across five continents.

Bombace brings more than three decades of experience spanning military intelligence, law enforcement and private sector security experience. He served as a US Army Captain and Military Intelligence Officer before spending 21 years as a Criminal Intelligence Detective with one of the largest police departments in the United States.

He said the UK launch represented a natural next step in GTS’s international growth.

“We are delighted to announce our new London base, which marks another milestone in the growth of GTS.

“London has always been an important market for us, and establishing a dedicated presence here is a natural next step for the business. We want to bring the same high standards, professionalism and discretion that have shaped our work internationally, while building a service specifically suited to the UK market.

“We are not just offering the same service in a different location – our aim is to tailor our offering to the demands and expectations of UK customers.”

Bombace will remain directly involved in the development and delivery of the UK operation, including client strategy, bids and security planning.

He added that GTS’s international experience would allow it to support clients whose security requirements extend beyond national borders.

“Discretion is fundamental to what we do. Our clients want to know that their security is being handled professionally without disrupting their business, travel or everyday lives.

“The goal is to provide that peace of mind and be as unnoticeable as possible while maintaining the highest standards of service. We want to take the fundamental principles we have developed over the last decade and use them to establish a tailored offering to the UK market.”