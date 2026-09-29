Sheffield Locksmith Business Backs Sheffield Sharks Player for 2026/27 Season

SHEFFIELD, UK. September 28th, 2026 – Sheffield-based locksmith business Sheffield-based locksmith business SY Locksmiths has become the player sponsor of Sheffield Sharks guard Adrian Delph for the 2026/27 season, strengthening the company’s connection with professional sport in the city.

The sponsorship sees the established local locksmith business support Delph, who joined the B. Braun Sheffield Sharks ahead of the new season after an impressive spell with Luxembourg LBBL champions BBC Etzella.

For SY Locksmiths owner Steve Yeoman, the partnership represents an opportunity to support a professional sports organisation based in the city where he has lived and worked throughout his career.

“I’ve lived and worked in Sheffield all my life, so supporting a Sheffield team is something that means a lot to me,” said Steve Yeoman, owner of SY Locksmiths.

“The Sharks are a big part of the sporting community here, and I’m pleased that SY Locksmiths can play a small part in supporting Adrian and the team during the season.”

Delph arrives in Sheffield following a successful 2025/26 campaign in Luxembourg, where he helped BBC Etzella win the LBBL championship. The 6ft 3in guard averaged 20.2 points, seven rebounds and 3.2 assists during the season and was named Guard of the Year, Finals MVP and First Team All-League.

The 26-year-old American also brings international experience to Sheffield. He played NCAA Division I basketball at Appalachian State, averaging 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists during his senior season, before spending time with the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League.

His professional career has also taken him overseas, with spells in the Netherlands and Brazil before his move to Luxembourg.

The Sheffield Sharks’ official roster lists SY Locksmiths as Delph’s home player sponsor for the 2026/27 season.

For SY Locksmiths, the sponsorship forms part of the company’s wider connection with the Sheffield community.

Yeoman said the decision to support the Sharks was about more than simply putting a company name alongside a player.

“Local businesses and local sports clubs are both important parts of a city,” he said. “It’s great to be able to support the Sharks and follow Adrian’s progress throughout the season.”