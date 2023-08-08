Activism-Focused Social Network ‘CAUSE’ to Launch in Cambridge in October 2023

In a significant development, the groundbreaking social network CAUSE, tailored for activists, is all set to make its debut in Cambridge this October. Founded by a team of recent graduates from Cambridge University, all of whom are members of the LGBT community, CAUSE has a distinct mission: to offer a dynamic platform for the new generation of activists to effectively organise, mobilise, and drive action for the causes close to their hearts. With a resolute commitment to using the power of the Internet to empower individuals to bring about meaningful change, CAUSE is poised to revolutionise the landscape of social media platforms.

CAUSE is poised to transform how activists connect and collaborate by offering four key features:

Discover Page: Activists can easily locate actions and events happening nearby, fostering increased community engagement and participation. Feed: Activists have seamless access to all their activist content in one central location, ensuring a streamlined and intuitive user experience. Secure Messaging System: CAUSE integrates a secure messaging system to enhance privacy and protect communications among activists. Emergency SMS: The Emergency SMS function acts as a safety net, ensuring that all activists have access to essential safety measures and visibility during critical situations.

What sets CAUSE apart from traditional social media platforms is its focus on driving direct action for change, steering clear of the negative impacts associated with endless scrolling and trivialising important matters. Prioritising data security and privacy, CAUSE ensures that all information shared on the platform is encrypted, adhering to verifiable data security standards to foster user trust.

The much-anticipated launch of CAUSE is scheduled for October, coinciding with the beginning of the next academic year in Cambridge. Initially available for activists in Cambridge, the platform plans to expand its reach to other university cities across the UK starting from early 2024.

“We are thrilled to bring CAUSE to Cambridge and empower a new wave of activists,” said Gabriel Brown, former undergraduate of King’s College, Cambridge and CEO of CAUSE. “Our mission is to offer a secure, purpose-driven platform that accelerates real-world change by connecting individuals who share a commitment to making a difference.”

Take Part: To become part of the CAUSE community and be among the first to experience this groundbreaking platform, join the Beta waitlist at www.cause.cx. Be a part of the movement that is poised to redefine activism in the digital era.