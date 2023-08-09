PaperCut Achieves Consistent Dominance: Secures Top Position for Third Consecutive Year in Global and U.S. Device and Print Management Market Shares for 2022

For the remarkable third year in succession, PaperCut Software has once again clinched the prestigious top ranking in the Worldwide and U.S. Device and Print Management market shares, as unveiled by IDC’s recent publication of the “IDC Worldwide and U.S. Device and Print Management Market Shares, 2022” report (doc #US49326323, June 2023).

In an era marked by the navigation of hybrid work environments and the adoption of cloud-based solutions, PaperCut achieved remarkable progress within the device and print management software market in 2022. The company retained its well-deserved number 1 position as the leading vendor in the market, maintaining this status for the third consecutive year.

While the preceding year, 2021, witnessed a decline in industry revenues, 2022 showcased a modest recovery. As the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic gradually receded, businesses worldwide started transitioning back to office spaces. Consequently, most vendors experienced growth throughout 2022, contributing to a 3.1% surge in worldwide device and print management document solution software market sales compared to 2021. PaperCut continued to shine atop the list, capturing an impressive 12.9% market share with sales amounting to $83.9 million.

IDC’s comprehensive report highlights that PaperCut’s strategic focus on cloud solutions, be it public or private cloud-compatible offerings, has been pivotal. The launch of their cloud-centric products, PaperCut Hive and PaperCut Pocket, in 2021, has seamlessly met customers’ requirements for cost savings, simplified print enablement, and waste reduction.

Sharing his insights on the report, Steve Holmes, Head of Global Sales & Channels at PaperCut, remarked, “In a world constantly reshaped by evolving norms, PaperCut is truly honoured to have upheld its position as the world’s foremost print management solution by market share for a third successive year. This unwavering consistency underscores the resonance of our sustainability ethos with both our customers and channel partners. Furthermore, it underlines the robustness of our product portfolio in addressing the surging demand for mobile, secure, and cloud-ready print management solutions.”

Holmes went on to say, “PaperCut’s triumph directly correlates with the accomplishments of our channel partners. Our Authorised Solution Centers, OEM collaborations, and Reseller network have demonstrated a deep understanding of customer needs and the dynamic landscape of modern printing. Their commitment, diligence, and expertise have been integral to PaperCut’s consistent ranking as the market leader in IDC’s assessment for three successive years. As we look ahead to the upcoming year, we hold firm in the belief that PaperCut, together with our esteemed channel partners, will continue flourishing by prioritising customer satisfaction.”

For additional information, visit the PaperCut website to delve deeper into the insights.