The growing use of artificial intelligence in physical technology, including robots, vehicles, drones and computer chips, is emerging as the next major area of innovation, according to a new report from international intellectual property firm Marks & Clerk

The firm’s sixth annual AI Report found that more than eight in ten patent applications relating to hardware designed for AI that were concluded by the European Patent Office in 2025 were approved. This was significantly higher than the approval rate for AI applications overall.

The findings also show that AI innovation is continuing to accelerate, with the number of published patent applications reaching a record 14,049 in 2025, an increase of 9.8% on the previous year.

Marks & Clerk said its research had identified the growing importance of hardware for several years, predicting that AI would increasingly move beyond software and into the physical world.

The United States remains the biggest source of innovation in AI hardware, accounting for 43.1% of relevant patent applications published between 2021 and 2025. South Korea and China are also becoming increasingly significant players.

South Korea leads the world in AI patent activity relative to population, recording 17.3 applications per million people in 2025, ahead of the United States and Japan.

The report also highlights a shift in the types of technology attracting investment and development. Work on software and tools used to design computer chips has become the largest identifiable area of AI hardware innovation, while interest in specialist chips designed to speed up AI calculations has declined from its peak in 2020.

China is seeing particularly rapid growth, with 6,404 AI hardware patent applications published in 2025, more than three times the number recorded by the European Patent Office. The number of patents granted in the field in China has increased sixteen-fold since 2018.

The research also found that new companies and organisations continue to enter the market, with more than one in five AI hardware patent applications published in 2025 coming from applicants new to the field.

Mike Williams , partner and AI specialist at Marks & Clerk, said: “In 2022, months before ChatGPT made generative AI a household name, our filing data showed that generative models were the area to watch. For several years now, that data has also pointed to AI expanding from the clouds and moving into the physical world, and this year’s figures are the strongest confirmation yet.

“Patent applications are filed long before products reach the market, which makes them one of the earliest signals of where technology is heading. The good news for innovators is that AI applications are being allowed at the European Patent Office more often than ever, a sign that applicants now understand what the Office expects of a protectable AI invention.”



James Stott , partner and hardware specialist at Marks & Clerk, said: “Hardware for AI is essentially the engine that powers the algorithms that have been so widely adopted. Innovators should have no concerns about the inherent patentability of their AI hardware, with eight in ten cases closed in 2025 being allowed by the European Patent Office.

“The harder questions are strategic. Following a surge in activity relating to neural-network architectures peaking around 2020, interest now appears to be diversifying beyond first-generation accelerators into AI-assisted chip design, memory and neuromorphic circuits.

“Hardware proprietors are noticeably more cautious about the Unified Patent Court than the wider AI field. With nearly three quarters of these cases starting outside Europe, applicants need a European strategy built in from the very first filing.”

The 2026 report is the sixth in a series published by Marks & Clerk since 2021, examining developments in AI innovation and patent activity around the world.