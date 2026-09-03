BOSGAME Expands Its AI Mini PC Lineup with the Upcoming M5 MAX Workstation

LONDON, UK. September 2nd, 2026 —BOSGAME has announced the upcoming M5 MAX, a new flagship Mini PC that combines AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 processor with up to 128GB of unified memory in a compact desktop platform. The system is expected to launch between late September and mid-October 2026.

The M5 MAX marks a new step for BOSGAME into high-memory, high-performance compact computing, with particular emphasis on local AI workloads and professional applications.

Positioned above BOSGAME’s existing M5 platform, the M5 MAX is designed as an AI-focused Mini Workstation for AI developers, content creators, software developers, and other professional users who need workstation-class computing resources in a smaller form factor.

The first configuration is expected to feature 128GB of LPDDR5X unified memory and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. This combination provides the capacity required for demanding local AI experimentation, large-model workloads, creative applications, software development, and intensive multitasking.

The AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 features 16 CPU cores and 32 threads, with boost speeds of up to 5.2GHz. The processor also incorporates Radeon 8065S graphics and an NPU capable of delivering up to 55 TOPS. Overall AI performance can reach up to 131 TOPS.

For BOSGAME, the M5 MAX represents a broader approach to compact workstation design rather than simply an increase in processing performance.

James Cao, General Manager at BOSGAME, said, “With the M5 MAX, we wanted to go beyond simply making a faster Mini PC. We wanted to rethink how much computing capability could be brought into a compact system. The 128GB configuration is just the beginning.”

As more AI workloads move from cloud platforms to local hardware, access to sufficient memory is becoming increasingly important. Larger models and demanding AI applications can require considerable system resources, making memory capacity a critical part of the overall platform. The M5 MAX has been designed with these requirements in mind.

The system is also intended to provide the connectivity and flexibility expected from a desktop workstation. Its interfaces include OCuLink PCIe 4.0 x4, dual USB4, dual 10GbE, Wi-Fi 7, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and SD 4.0. These options allow users to connect high-speed peripherals, networking equipment, external displays, and expansion hardware.

BOSGAME is planning to increase the platform’s memory capacity further. A 192GB memory configuration paired with 2TB storage is scheduled for early 2027, providing additional capacity for users running increasingly demanding AI and professional applications.

The BOSGAME M5 MAX is expected to become available between late September and mid-October 2026. The initial configuration with 128GB of memory and 2TB of storage is expected to be priced between US$3,600 and US$3,800.

For more information, visit www.bosgamepc.com.