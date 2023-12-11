Exo Mindset Attains Prestigious Great Place to Work Certification

Exo Mindset, a frontrunner in software engineering and development, has recently been accredited as a Great Place to Work, a significant achievement for the company.

Scoring an impressive 98% on the overall trust index, Exo Mindset has remarkably surpassed the necessary minimum of 70%. The certification, conducted by Great Place to Work, meticulously evaluates staff opinions on five fundamental values crucial to an organisation’s success: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

This accomplishment reflects Exo Mindset’s commitment to its team’s welfare and its determination to create an inclusive environment where all viewpoints are appreciated. This ethos has been instrumental in nurturing a profound sense of unity among staff members and ensuring a balanced approach to work and personal life.

Leonardo Milocco, Chief Operations Officer at Exo, stated, “The pinnacle of success for any organisation lies in earning the distinction of being an exceptional workplace in the eyes of our team members. It’s essential for us to gauge how well we’ve succeeded in this regard and to identify key areas where we can continue to elevate our performance, not only as a company but as a community of innovative thinkers.”

With its strong footprint in Latin America and the United States and a strategic office in Barcelona, Exo Mindset serves a wide-ranging clientele across the Americas, Europe, and Australia. The team at Exo Mindset, which includes 115 highly skilled professionals, leads the way in delivering top-tier solutions.

For additional details about Exo Mindset, visit www.exomindset.co.