Finding Affordable International SIM Deals in the UK: Plans Compared from £3.50

LONDON, UK. October 28th, 2026 – The ability to make affordable calls overseas is an important consideration for many people living in the UK, particularly those with family and friends in other countries. From maintaining relationships with relatives in India, Pakistan, China and Bangladesh to keeping conversations going with friends across Europe, international communication remains a regular part of daily life. However, frequent overseas calls can put pressure on household budgets, especially when standard international rates apply.

Choosing a mobile package that includes overseas calling allowances can help address this challenge. A suitable SIM-only bundle may offer a more economical way to stay in contact, combining international minutes with UK calls, texts and mobile data. Depending on the package, customers may also benefit from additional roaming allowances when using their phones abroad.

Are SIM-Only International Calling Plans Worth the Cost?

Assessing the value of an international SIM involves examining several features together. Monthly subscription prices, included international minutes and available roaming benefits all provide useful information when comparing mobile deals.

Comparing UK SIM Packages: Costs, Data Allowances and International Minutes

Price is an important factor when purchasing a SIM-only deal, but the benefits provided for that price also deserve attention. Basic packages may offer smaller amounts of mobile data, while more comprehensive options can provide higher allowances and additional services, including international calls and roaming.

The comparison below outlines selected 30-day offers advertised by Lyca Mobile UK and another UK mobile network provider.

Plan category | Lyca Mobile UK | Other UK provider

Entry-level data plan | 5GB at £3.50 | 5GB at £5

30GB data | 30GB at £5 | 30GB at £10

Higher data allowance | 75GB at £7.50 | 50GB at £15

Unlimited data | Unlimited at £12.50 | Unlimited at £25

Included international minutes | ☑ | 100 minutes on select plans

Free International Calls to India and Bangladesh | ☑ | Depends on the plan

Free International Calls to USA and Canada | ☑ | Depends on the plan

Source: Published UK provider plan pages accessed 22 October 2026. Prices and offers may change. Lyca Mobile UK plans

For international callers, the details behind a mobile package can be just as important as its headline price. The number of overseas minutes available, the countries eligible for those minutes and the cost of additional calls can all influence how much a customer spends over time.

Lyca Mobile UK SIM-only bundles combine domestic calls and texts with mobile data and international calling benefits. Other UK providers also offer different combinations of services, depending on the package. Customers comparing these options should consider the complete range of features, including roaming facilities and the level of commitment required, to establish which deal best meets their requirements.

The most suitable choice will differ from one customer to another. Individual calling patterns, preferred destinations and typical mobile usage should all be considered before selecting a plan.

What International Calling Minutes Are Available?

For anyone who regularly calls contacts in other countries, checking the destinations covered by a mobile package is essential. An allowance may appear attractive, but its usefulness depends on whether customers can use those minutes to reach the countries they need.

Selected Lyca Mobile UK packages include 100 international minutes for calls to eligible destinations across Asia, Europe, the Americas and Oceania. When customers have used their allocated minutes, further international calls remain possible at the applicable out-of-allowance rates.

International calling feature | Lyca Mobile UK | Other UK providers

International minutes | 100 minutes | 100 minutes

Calls to India | ☑ | Depends on the plan

Calls to Bangladesh | ☑ | Depends on the plan

European destinations | Multiple supported destinations | Multiple supported destinations

North American destinations | ☑ (Canada and the USA) | Check the eligible destination list

Mobile and landline coverage | Depends on the destination and number type | Depends on the plan and destination

International calling benefits are restricted by destination and number type. Customers should consult their provider’s current terms to establish which calls qualify.

International Calling Coverage Across Lyca Mobile Destinations

Lyca Mobile’s international calling options cover a variety of countries across different parts of the world. The supported destinations include:

Asia: Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. Europe: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Americas: Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guadeloupe, Peru, Puerto Rico and the United States.

Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guadeloupe, Peru, Puerto Rico and the United States. Other Destinations: New Zealand.

Reviewing the countries covered by an international calling package can help customers determine whether it is suitable for their regular communication needs. This is particularly relevant for people who maintain relationships with friends and relatives in several different countries.

Understanding the Difference Between International Calls and Roaming

Another consideration when comparing mobile packages is the availability of roaming. Although international calling and roaming both support communication across national borders, they provide different services.

International calling refers to making calls from the UK to overseas telephone numbers. Roaming, by comparison, allows customers to access mobile services through their existing SIM when travelling outside the UK.

As a result, consumers should examine both allowances independently. Having international calling minutes included in a package does not necessarily mean that roaming is also available.

For customers who regularly travel abroad, a plan with roaming benefits may offer additional convenience. Depending on the included allowances, it can help them remain connected while overseas without the need to purchase a separate travel SIM.

Roaming feature | Lyca Mobile UK | Other UK Providers

EU roaming | Included, with plan-specific data caps | Included on eligible plans

India roaming | Included on the UK Plan Unlimited, subject to terms | Available on select plans

China roaming | Up to 5GB on the specified UK Plan Unlimited offer | Check the applicable plan

EU roaming data allowance | Up to 35GB on the UK Plan Unlimited; lower caps apply to other plans | Up to 30GB with EU or India roaming benefits

International minutes from the UK | 100 minutes on select plans | Varies by plan

Published roaming allowances differ according to the selected plan and may change. The figures above reflect the advertised package benefits. Check here for out of allowance charges

These features can be especially useful for people who frequently travel outside the UK. Before setting off, customers should check the destinations covered, any fair usage conditions, roaming data restrictions and charges that may apply when exceeding their allowances.

How to Find a Suitable International SIM-Only Package

With several mobile plans available, understanding which features matter most can make the selection process easier. Consumers should consider the following five points when comparing international calling deals:

Monthly cost: Look at the ongoing price of the package and assess whether it is suitable for your monthly spending budget. International minutes: Establish the number of minutes provided and check that your regular calling destinations are included. Data allowance: Match the available mobile data to your usual browsing, streaming and communication habits. Roaming coverage: Confirm that your intended travel destinations are supported and identify the amount of data available abroad. Flexibility: Consider whether a prepaid 30-day package or a longer-term arrangement better suits your circumstances.

By reviewing these factors, consumers can make more informed decisions about their mobile spending. Comparing the available benefits also helps prevent paying for services that are rarely needed while ensuring there is sufficient allowance for regular international communication.

International Connectivity at a Price That Suits Your Budget

The cost of staying in touch with people overseas varies according to individual circumstances. How often someone makes international calls, which countries they contact and whether they regularly travel abroad can all influence the type of mobile package they need.

For this reason, choosing a SIM based exclusively on its monthly price may not always provide the best outcome. A more comprehensive comparison should include data allowances, international calling minutes, eligible destinations and roaming benefits, alongside the standard subscription cost. Considering all these elements helps consumers identify a package that delivers the right combination of affordability and connectivity.

A SIM-only deal with international minutes included may be a convenient option for people who regularly call relatives and friends abroad. It can provide an alternative to standard per-minute international charges, although customers should remain aware of destination restrictions, additional call rates once their allowance has been used and the other benefits available within the package.

Lyca Mobile UK provides a selection of PAYG SIM-only deals from £3.50. Customers can explore the different packages and compare their calling, data and roaming allowances to identify a deal that corresponds with their communication requirements.

Explore the available options: Lyca Mobile UK Pay As You Go SIM Deals