Future Decisions Ltd Receives UK Government Grant for AI-Powered Decarbonisation Project

London, UK – Future Decisions Limited, a trailblazing entity in the realm of sustainable technology, is thrilled to share its success in being chosen as a grantee by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, an initiative by the UK Government. This endorsement aligns with the government’s commitment to fostering innovative technologies that contribute to sustainability, as embodied by the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP). This grant will propel Future Decisions’ groundbreaking work in harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to drive the attainment of net zero emissions within the built environment.

The grant, backed by government support, will significantly accelerate the development of Future Decisions’ AI-driven solutions. These solutions are poised to revolutionise energy management within buildings by integrating an AI overlayer into their control systems. Notably, this innovation will seamlessly interface with existing building control infrastructure, eliminating the need for costly additional hardware or extensive control system rewrites. The overarching goal is to address the decarbonisation challenges of the built environment, a task in which AI-powered solutions are set to play a pivotal role, steering the UK towards its ambitious net zero emissions target by 2050.

Dr. Richard McElligott, Director of Future Decisions Limited, shared his enthusiasm: “Our team is elated by the approval of this grant from the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. This recognition validates our unwavering dedication to leveraging AI as a catalyst for meaningful change, particularly in the realms of energy efficiency and sustainability within the built environment.”

Revolutionising Building Control with AI: Future Decisions is at the forefront of developing AI algorithms designed to optimise the efficiency of both existing and new building control systems. These algorithms dynamically adjust heating, cooling, lighting, and ventilation parameters in response to real-time occupancy and environmental data, utilising learned models of human and asset behavior. Preliminary results indicate potential energy savings of nearly 60%, contributing significantly to reduced carbon footprints and operational costs for buildings.

Seamless Integration: Central to Future Decisions’ approach is the seamless integration of their AI solutions with existing building infrastructure, without the need for costly upgrades, extra hardware, or complex building management system logic rewrites.

Enhancing Grid Stability: Another notable outcome of energy optimisation within buildings is its indirect positive impact on grid stability and generation capacity. The AI-powered solutions have the potential to predict peak demand surges, align green generation with building needs, and reduce demand during periods of high pollution.

Dr. Richard added: “Future Decisions is enthused to play a pivotal role in aiding UK industries in lowering carbon emissions and advancing green innovation through AI implementation. We extend our gratitude to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for the grant, as well as to AECOM for their continuous support throughout the project.”

For inquiries, kindly contact Future Decisions via email at info@futuredecisions.net or visit their website at www.futuredecisions.net.