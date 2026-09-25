HIPER Global Launches Highly Customisable Rugged Edge AI Server Series for Mission-Critical Environments

The new HIPER Rugged Edge AI Server Series implements Dell PowerEdge XR-Series platforms into a proprietary tactical infrastructure solution, delivering elite enterprise performance and mission-critical reliability for both AI and general-purpose.

WOKINGHAM, UK. September 25th, 2026 – HIPER Global, a leading provider of application-specific computing solutions, today announced the release of its new HIPER Rugged Edge AI Server Series.

Developed through a strategic engineering relationship with Dell Technologies, this new product line series delivers enterprise performance and mission-critical reliability for high-performance computing and AI workloads across defence, industrial IoT and extreme-edge deployments. Each platform undergoes rigorous environmental qualification testing to ensure compliance with demanding MIL-STD-810H environmental and regulatory requirements.

Designed for the intense demands of rugged field deployment, the HIPER Rugged Edge AI Server Series remains a high-performance, general-purpose platform capable of supporting a wide range of workloads at the edge, while retaining the native Dell quality, stability and cyber-resilient architecture associated with Dell’s PowerEdge XR Series servers.

“The HIPER Rugged Edge AI Server Series brings together proven enterprise-class technology with HIPER Global’s application-specific engineering and ruggedisation expertise,” said Mark Turner, Chief Executive Officer of HIPER Global UK.

“It enables customers to deploy highly configurable, high-performance systems in demanding mission-critical environments, supported by local engineering, integration and manufacturing options here in the UK.”

By leveraging the foundation of the Dell PowerEdge XR Series servers and integrating it with HIPER Global’s proprietary, high-durability architecture, the series enables customers to quickly deploy mission-critical general-purpose applications in environments that were previously unreachable.

The series was engineered to address the logistical challenges of deployed teams: externally accessible components for fast, in-field servicing and versatile mounting options for seamless integration across platforms, all while maintaining optimal thermal management in extreme conditions.

Interested parties can contact their local HIPER Global or Dell representative for more information.