Honoring Excellence: The HITEC 100 Recognizes the Most Influential Hispanic Leaders in Technology

In a significant announcement, HITEC has unveiled its esteemed list of the 100 most influential Hispanic technology leaders for 2024, aptly named the HITEC 100. This annual tradition celebrates the remarkable achievements and contributions of outstanding US-based Hispanic technology executives, aiming to highlight their impactful leadership and inspire aspiring tech professionals. HITEC’s overarching vision is to amplify the influence and effect of Hispanic technology leaders, fostering equitable representation from the classroom to the boardroom. Click here to view the HITEC 100.

Alvaro Celis, HITEC Board Member and Chair of the Awards Committee, expressed his ongoing admiration for the accomplishments of these Latinx tech leaders. “On behalf of the HITEC Board of Directors and awards committee members, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the HITEC 100 awardees. We eagerly anticipate celebrating your achievements,” Celis remarked.

The distinguished recipients of the 2024 HITEC 100 Awards encompass a selection of the world’s most esteemed Hispanic leaders hailing from global Fortune 100 corporations. This diverse group includes CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and trailblazers in various technology disciplines. Remarkably, 49% of this year’s HITEC 100 awardees are Latinas. The awardees hail from 19 distinct countries across Latin America, Spain, and Portugal, contributing to a rich tapestry of perspectives. These accomplished individuals represent 63 different companies, with 36% of them receiving the HITEC 100 Award for the first time.

Rosa Ramos-Kwok, Chair of the HITEC Board, expressed immense pride in witnessing the achievements of Hispanic Technology Executives who are propelling change and innovation within their organizations. She stated, “The HITEC 100 recipients embody the pride of our community!”

The selection process for the HITEC 100 involves nominations from HITEC members, partners, and the general public. The awardees are meticulously assessed based on the depth and breadth of their contributions to technology, the scale of their impact, their leadership within the ever-evolving global tech landscape, and their commitment to mentoring and nurturing the next generation of Hispanic tech leaders.

The grand recognition for the HITEC 100 will culminate at the HITEC 100 & Corporate Awards Gala on October 3, 2023, an event set to take place during the HITEC Fall Leadership Summit, hosted by KPMG in Lake Nona, Florida.

For further information, please reach out to Cristin Aguilera, Programs Director, at cristin@hitecglobal.org.