Founded in 2004, Initforthe helps organisations overcome the everyday inefficiencies that hold back growth, from disconnected systems and repetitive administration to processes that depend on employees manually moving information around a business.

For one manufacturing client, booking in deliveries meant a forklift driver repeatedly leaving the warehouse and climbing the stairs to an office to complete paperwork. Initforthe developed a system that allows deliveries to be processed in less than ten minutes, while the lorry is still there. Missing items are now identified before the vehicle leaves, and the goods-in team has increased its throughput by 50%.

In another project, Initforthe developed a comprehensive asset finance platform that manages everything from generating quotations and proposals to tracking assets, completing agreements and processing payments. By removing manual administration from the entire process, the system has helped the client secure a major national retail leasing contract.

Tomislav Simnett, founder and Managing Director of Initforthe said: “People often think digital transformation means buying new software, automating existing processes or putting AI into everything. But I think we’re asking the wrong question. Rather than asking how we can make somebody do something faster, shouldn’t we be asking why they’re having to do it in the first place?

“Take that forklift driver. He wasn’t employed to walk up and down the stairs filling in paperwork. He was employed to do a job, and the systems around him were making that job harder than it needed to be.

“Of course, it’s lovely to win an award. But what I’m really proud of is that his working day is easier, the business can handle considerably more work, and nobody has to work harder to make that happen. That’s what good technology should achieve.”

As businesses face pressure to improve productivity and explore the possibilities of artificial intelligence, Initforthe advocates understanding the underlying business problem before deciding which technology to use.

Sometimes that means bespoke software, connecting existing systems, introducing AI, or redesigning a process so that an unnecessary task disappears altogether.

“Technology should give people more time to do the things they’re actually good at,” Simnett added. “If we can help a business grow without all the extra stress, administration and complexity that usually comes with it, we’re doing our job properly.”