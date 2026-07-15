New curated digital resource discovery platform SquareLocator launches

PLYMOUTH, UK. July 15th, 2026 – SquareLocator, a new curated discovery platform designed for the Squarespace ecosystem, has launched in the UK.

SquareLocator helps designers, developers and business owners find trusted plug-ins, templates and courses through expert curation rather than algorithm-led search.

The brand has been launched by Miles Noble – a web designer and product builder who has identified a need for easy access to proven digital resources.

Rather than attempting to list everything, SquareLocator prioritises quality over quantity, showcasing credible tools across the Squarespace ecosystem and organising them into clear categories and intuitive discovery paths.

Miles Noble said: “SquareLocator started as something I wished already existed. Sourcing the right Squarespace solution often meant navigating thousands of Google results, scattered social media recommendations and fragmented community forums. At the same time, independent creators and developers were building exceptional tools, yet many remained difficult to discover without a personal recommendation.

“As I spoke to more designers, developers and creators, I realised I wasn’t the only one facing this challenge. Finding trusted tools shouldn’t mean sifting through thousands of search results or relying on chance recommendations. SquareLocator is designed to make discovery simpler by connecting people with high-quality resources that have been carefully curated by experts.”

Miles believes the internet is entering a new era where traditional search is becoming less effective, AI is reshaping how people access information, and trusted human curation is becoming increasingly valuable. As algorithms generate more content and more choices, Noble believes the ability to identify relevant, reliable resources through expert guidance will become one of the web’s most valuable assets.

Miles said: “For years we’ve optimised the web for visibility rather than relevance. The best product doesn’t always appear first – it’s often the one that’s invested the most in SEO, advertising or content marketing. That works well for established brands, but it poses a real challenge for independent creators and specialist developers who build exceptional products yet don’t have the same marketing budgets.

“The creator economy has never been stronger, yet discoverability hasn’t kept pace. Some of the most innovative tools, templates and services are effectively hidden because traditional search wasn’t designed for niche ecosystems like this. As AI generates more content and search becomes increasingly saturated, I think trusted curation will become one of the most valuable ways people discover verified resources. That’s the opportunity SquareLocator was built to address.”

Although SquareLocator launches with a dedicated focus on the Squarespace ecosystem, Miles sees it as the beginning of a much broader movement towards curated discovery.

“The future isn’t about building another search engine,” he added. “It’s about building trusted discovery systems that help people make better decisions. As AI transforms how we navigate the web, the role of human curation won’t diminish; it will become essential. The platforms that succeed won’t be the ones with the most information, but the ones people trust to help them find the right information.”