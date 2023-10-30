Omnitronics Awarded Prestigious ARCIA Local Manufacturing Prize

Omnitronics, a leading provider of mission-critical communication solutions, has been bestowed with the esteemed ARCIA Local Manufacturing Award for their DRG100 Digital Radio Gateway. The accolade was presented by the Australian Radio Communications Industry Association (ARCIA), a national organisation representing Australia’s radio and critical communications industry, during their annual Melbourne Industry Dinner event.

The DRG100 stands as a robust digital gateway capable of being programmed with a wide array of digital protocols. Through this gateway infrastructure, operators using PC dispatch consoles can seamlessly connect to radios of various types, whether analog or digital, conventional or trunked, open-standard or proprietary, ensuring ultimate interoperability. This versatile technology finds applications worldwide in sectors such as public safety, transportation, oil & gas, mining, and more.

Omnitronics takes pride in offering a product that is conceived, developed, manufactured, and rigorously quality-tested in Perth, Western Australia, before being exported globally. By maintaining manufacturing operations within Australia, Omnitronics retains complete control over the quality of components, the manufacturing process, and ultimately the end product. This is achieved through their team of highly skilled local professionals and stringent quality controls that meet both Australian and international mission-critical standards.

The DRG100 has been employed in various applications, including a solution implemented at the Village of Melrose Park Department of Homeland Security and Public Safety. This innovative usage of the DRG100 in connecting a Tait DMR T3 system with the Illinois statewide P25 Phase 2 system for interagency communications earned the solution the 2023 APCO International Technology Leadership Award.

Paul Davis, CEO of ARCIA, extended his congratulations to Omnitronics CEO John Jordan for this accolade, stating, “John and his team have done an outstanding job in developing and manufacturing a quality Australian product that is used all over the world. This award is a testament to their hard work and dedication to providing the world with quality cutting-edge Australian technology.”

Omnitronics CEO John Jordan expressed his gratitude for receiving the 2023 Local Manufacturing Award from ARCIA, emphasising their commitment to offering both local and international markets quality Australian technology, innovation, and Australian-manufactured products.