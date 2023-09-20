RiskScreen Collaborates with CoinPayments to Revolutionise Merchant Onboarding and Compliance in the Crypto Payment Sector

RiskScreen, an award-winning provider of AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and KYC (Know Your Customer) solutions, has unveiled an innovative partnership with CoinPayments, a global leader in digital payments. This collaboration aims to transform merchant onboarding and regulatory compliance within the cryptocurrency payment industry.

CoinPayments has experienced substantial growth but has faced challenges related to the complex merchant onboarding process while upholding rigorous compliance standards. Managing 1,000 monthly onboarding requests became a significant operational and regulatory challenge.

To address these challenges, CoinPayments decided to implement RiskScreen’s cutting-edge solution to streamline the client onboarding process.

RiskScreen was selected for its cost-effectiveness, user-friendly interface, global data accessibility, comprehensive data presentation, regulatory compliance capabilities, centralised case management, and strong industry reputation. CoinPayments anticipates that RiskScreen’s platform will provide lasting benefits for the organisation’s compliance and operational efficiency needs.

Gintaras Zuikis, MLRO (Money Laundering Reporting Officer) at CoinPayments, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership:

“We are extremely satisfied with RiskScreen’s platform. It has significantly transformed our merchant onboarding processes and compliance efforts. The user-friendly interface, comprehensive information access and efficient case management tools have made a remarkable difference. RiskScreen’s platform stands out as one of the best in the market, enabling us to enhance our operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. We highly recommend RiskScreen to organisations.”

Stephen Platt, CEO of RiskScreen, commented on the collaboration:

“We are thrilled to join forces with CoinPayments to help them achieve their onboarding goals. What differentiates RiskScreen from all other RegTech businesses is our approach to using compliance as a competitive advantage for our customers. CoinPayments’ drive to growth through innovation allies with our efforts as we continue our mission to provide award-winning customer on-boarding, screening and pKYC solutions.”

The partnership between CoinPayments and RiskScreen sets a precedent for the industry, showcasing how innovation and collaboration can redefine the future of digital payments. With CoinPayments leading the way and RiskScreen offering cutting-edge solutions, the possibilities for the cryptocurrency payment industry are boundless.