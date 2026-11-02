Sentry Interactive and Azure Access Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Mobile Access and Post-Quantum Security

Integration brings Sentry’s readerless mobile access technology to Azure Access CP Series network controllers, expanding installation flexibility while preparing customers for emerging security threats.

Sentry Interactive and Azure Access today announced a strategic partnership that brings Sentry’s advanced readerless mobile access technology directly into Azure Access’ new CP Series network controllers, giving customers greater installation flexibility, lower deployment costs, and security designed for a post-quantum future.

With Sentry’s software development kit (SDK) embedded into Azure Access’ CP Series controllers, customers gain a seamless path to mobile access without the need to replace existing reader infrastructure. The integration simplifies installation, reduces costs, and expands deployment options for both new and existing access control systems.

The partnership also addresses one of the most significant security challenges facing the industry: quantum computing. As quantum technology advances, conventional encryption methods may become vulnerable, creating an urgent need for access control solutions designed to withstand emerging threats.

“The future of access control is embedded mobile access in a post-quantum world,” said Denis Hébert, Chairman and CEO of Sentry Interactive. “Quantum computing will fundamentally change the security landscape, and much of our industry isn’t prepared. Rather than waiting for that disruption, Sentry and Azure Access are getting ahead of it. This is about leading the transition, not reacting to it.”

Sentry Interactive’s technology combines advanced post-quantum cryptography with a readerless architecture that isolates the mobile credential security layer, helping protect against evolving cybersecurity threats. For Azure Access , the integration expands the capabilities of its latest CP network controller range, allowing customers and installation partners to implement mobile access with fewer hardware dependencies and greater freedom of choice.

“Our partnership with Sentry Interactive gives Azure Access customers and installation partners more ways to deploy mobile access without the traditional cost and complexity of replacing reader infrastructure” said Evan Zinger, General Manager of Azure Access. “By incorporating Sentry’s technology into our controllers, we’re expanding installation flexibility while offering advanced credential security designed for the future.”