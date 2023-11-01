SimpliTaught Joins Forces with the College of Alameda to Introduce Adaptive Learning via AI-Powered Platform

SimpliTaught has officially announced its partnership with the College of Alameda, aiming to introduce a cutting-edge platform that adapts to the unique learning behaviours and preferences of each student. This adaptability promises to significantly boost learning efficiency, enabling students to better retain information while also saving valuable time on their educational pursuits.

Dr. Shalamon Duke, Dean of Counseling & Special Programs at the College of Alameda, expressed deep appreciation for this collaboration, stating, “This collaboration will make an immediate impact on our students. Not only does learning become more efficient based on student learning behaviors but the ease of getting textbooks is a game changer.”

One of the standout features of the SimpliTaught platform is its capacity to empower educators and students to customise the delivery of content. CEO Ali Rizvi explained, “Students can access digital resources that fit their preferred learning preferences on demand. These resources include videos, articles, podcasts, blogs, and more, all seamlessly integrated into the textbook purchasing process on the platform.”

This innovative partnership aspires to not only elevate educational outcomes but also nurture a dynamic, interconnected learning community. By harnessing this advanced technology, students’ educational experiences will be enriched and tailored to their individual learning behaviours. An array of features, including video conferencing, a global chat community, and the potential to monetise content, further encourage engagement and collaboration between both students and educators.