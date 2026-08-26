Slink launches new platform to reinvent the IT experience for growing businesses

Slink is challenging the traditional MSP model with a platform that brings IT management, support, automation and visibility into one customer experience.

BIRMINGHAM, UK. August 25th, 2026 – Slink has launched the Slink has launched the Slink Platform , a new technology management platform designed to change how growing businesses interact with their IT provider.

For decades, outsourced IT has largely operated around the support ticket. A user has a problem, raises a request and waits for a technician to complete the work behind the scenes. Slink believes that experience needs to change.

The Slink Platform gives customers a central place to manage their technology environment, bringing together IT support, employee lifecycle management, devices, security, projects, service performance and automation.

Rather than simply providing another IT portal, Slink is building a technology operating layer that allows customers to see, request, approve and increasingly automate the work required to run their technology.

At the heart of the platform are Action Requests – structured workflows that turn common IT processes into controlled and increasingly automated actions.

Employee offboarding is one example. Instead of emailing a support desk and relying on a technician to manually complete a checklist, an authorised user can initiate the process directly through Slink.

Following the customer’s agreed approval process, the platform can execute predefined actions such as locking accounts, removing access and securing devices, while maintaining a complete audit trail of what was requested, approved and completed.

Slink is expanding the same approach across onboarding, access management, device management and other recurring technology processes.

The platform also gives customers greater visibility into their technology environment and the services Slink provides.

Slink’s longer-term vision is to connect technology management, service delivery, security data and automation into a single experience, reducing the number of portals, emails and manual processes businesses rely on to manage IT.

“The IT experience hasn’t changed enough. You raise a ticket, wait for somebody behind the scenes to do something and often have very little visibility of what is happening. We want IT to feel like the modern software businesses use every day. Simple, transparent, connected and increasingly automated.

“We’re not building a better ticket portal. We’re changing the relationship businesses have with their technology provider,” said Tom Johnson, CEO of Slink.

The platform will continue to evolve with new integrations, Action Requests, automation capabilities and customer controls.