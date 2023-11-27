Smart Reporting Revolutionises Medical Reporting with LLM Technology on AWS

In a rapidly evolving medical landscape, healthcare professionals are grappling with ever-growing workloads. Addressing this challenge, Smart Reporting, a leader in synoptic medical reporting, has innovatively integrated large language model (LLM) technology into its reporting software, SmartReports. Utilising the generative AI capabilities of Amazon Bedrock, this solution aims to enhance the reporting experience for healthcare professionals, ultimately leading to improved patient care. The innovative features will soon be part of clinical workflows through popular report editors like SmartReports. An early glimpse of this future solution will be showcased at RSNA in Chicago from November 26-29, with availability in the US market slated for the first half of 2024.

Radiology professionals typically confront two major issues: variability and incompleteness in manually drafted reports, and unstructured findings that are not machine-readable, hindering proactive analysis and treatment planning. Leveraging Amazon Bedrock, SmartReports will now offer:

A considerable reduction in words spoken or typed during report creation through automatic impression suggestion.

Enhanced research and organisational efficiency with structured, machine-readable findings, yielding 60% higher data quality for clinical decision-making and 150% improved report accuracy and detail. [1, 2] This approach aligns with previous findings of a 4.3% reduction in patient mortality using structured reporting in pathology [3]. The new features will seamlessly integrate into the Smart Reporting portfolio. From the first half of 2024, US customers can update their SmartReports installation to begin using AI assistance.

Prof. Wieland Sommer, founder and CEO of Smart Reporting, said: “We are always looking for ways to make radiology reporting faster and more efficient. We have been open to technology and vendors and are working agnostically to broadly integrate LLMs into our software. By building on Amazon Bedrock, we are able to leverage their state-of-the-art AI technology to enhance our radiology reporting solution. With automated impression suggestion, we will provide our customers with faster, better, and smarter reports that ultimately benefit patients.”

Future plans include exploring guideline-based decision support systems and integrating consistency checks to maintain reporting integrity. Dr. Razvan Ionasec, Tech Leader for Healthcare at Amazon Web Services EMEA SARL, said, “Healthcare professionals can benefit from seamless and efficient AI-enhanced reporting experience, spend less time on documentation and focus more on delivery of person-centered healthcare with improved outcomes.” Dr. Dominik Nörenberg, Associate Chair of Clinical Operations at University Medical Center Mannheim, shares his enthusiasm: “Integrating cutting-edge AI into our reporting paradigm has been nothing short of revolutionary.”

Smart Reporting and AWS will demonstrate this LLM-powered automated impression suggestion at RSNA in Chicago.