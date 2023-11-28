Smart Reporting and 3M Health Information Systems Enhance Partnership for North American Market

Smart Reporting, a German leader in technology for radiology and pathology reporting, is delighted to announce a broader collaboration with 3M Health Information Systems (HIS). This partnership, previously established in international markets, now extends its reach to the United States, enabling 3M Fluency for Imaging customers in North America to access state-of-the-art technology for more efficient and data-driven radiology reporting.

The integration of AI in diagnostic imaging and the application of real-world data are key to advancing patient care and evolving healthcare systems globally. Smart Reporting’s offerings, including a voice-enabled synoptic reporting solution, facilitate this transition. This solution is versatile across multiple clinical areas and integrates AI outputs for automated workflows, harmonizing information from leading manufacturers.

Over 16,000 clinicians worldwide use Smart Reporting’s software, available in nine languages, benefiting from time savings and AI-powered workflow integration.

Through its collaboration with 3M HIS, Smart Reporting strengthens its focus on English-speaking countries, especially in North America, Australia, and the UK. 3M Fluency for Imaging, a leading solution in radiology reporting and workflow management, is acclaimed as #1 Best in KLAS for Front-End Speech Recognition Imaging.

Professor Wieland Sommer, Smart Reporting founder and Co-CEO, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are very excited about this deeper collaboration between our two companies. 3M Fluency for Imaging complements our portfolio and enables us to better serve U.S. and international clients and patients.”

Peter Vanovertveld, Co-CEO of Smart Reporting, added, “Our both solutions span the entire clinical documentation lifecycle, which means the drive to quality without compromising efficiency is central to all our services. Together we are forming a basis for successful worldwide distribution – for the benefit of our clients and patients.”

Michael Ristau, 3M HIS Vice President Global Marketing and International Growth Officer, spoke on the collaboration’s goals: “We are focused on bringing greater efficiency and innovation into the reporting workflow and this collaboration increases the number of radiologists who can benefit from our leading-edge solutions worldwide.”