SMSVerify launches non-VoIP verification numbers, refunded if no code arrives

The new service at smsverify.pro rents phone numbers on real carrier SIM cards for 20 minutes, and people pay only for the verification code that actually arrives



SMSVerify has launched smsverify.pro , a service that rents non-VoIP phone numbers for SMS verification. Each number runs on a real SIM card from a mobile carrier, so it can receive codes from apps that turn away internet phone numbers. The number belongs to one person for 20 minutes, and the person pays only for the SMS that actually arrives.

Many sign-up forms now check what kind of number a user enters. People who want to keep a personal number private, who need a number in another country, or who are opening a second account for work often hit the same wall: the form refuses the number before any code is sent. SMSVerify answers that case with numbers that mobile networks issue to ordinary SIM cards.

What is a non-VoIP number?



A non-VoIP number is a phone number issued by a mobile carrier and attached to a physical SIM card. A VoIP number is a phone number provided over the internet by a calling app or an internet telephony company. It is cheap to create in large quantities, which is why many messengers, marketplaces and social networks treat it with suspicion and often reject it at sign-up. To the app that sends the code, a non-VoIP number looks like a regular mobile subscriber.

Why do apps reject VoIP numbers for verification?



Apps reject VoIP numbers because one person can create many of them in minutes, so they are a common tool for fake and duplicate accounts. Messengers, marketplaces and social networks check the number type at sign-up, and a number from a calling app often fails that check before any code is sent. A number on a carrier SIM card passes the same check as a personal phone.

Are SMSVerify numbers real SIM numbers?



Yes. SMSVerify numbers are used over the internet, through a browser, but each one sits on a real carrier SIM card. Mobile networks issue these numbers to ordinary SIM cards, the same way as numbers on personal phones.

Why does WhatsApp reject a free number?



WhatsApp often rejects free numbers because free shared numbers are used by thousands of people and get blocked after repeated sign-ups. A number on a carrier SIM card, rented by one person, passes the same check as a personal phone. That is why WhatsApp and Telegram are among the most common reasons people rent a non-VoIP number from SMSVerify.

Which countries and apps can use an SMSVerify non-VoIP number?



SMSVerify has a page for each country that lists the mobile networks and the apps a number from that country can be used for. Popular choices include WhatsApp, Telegram, Gmail, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Amazon and PayPal.

How to get a verification code on a non-VoIP number from SMSVerify

Open smsverify.pro and choose a country, for example the UK numbers. Choose the app the code is for, such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Gmail or Discord. The price is shown before payment. Rent the number and enter it in the app’s sign-up or verification form. Wait for the SMS. The code appears in the person’s account on the site. Copy the code into the app and finish the verification.

What happens if the verification code does not arrive?



If the code does not arrive, the person cancels the number and the money returns to their balance automatically.

A rented number works for 20 minutes, and nobody else receives its messages during that time. They can then try another number or another country without paying twice for a code they never got.

Can I get a second code on the same number?



Yes. Repeat SMS arrive on the same number while the rental is active, so a person can request a new code if the first one expired.

for longer than 20 minutes?

Yes, a person who needs the number for longer than one code can rent a number by the day instead of for 20 minutes.

How much does a non-VoIP number for verification cost?



A person pays per number and per received code, with no subscription. The person tops up a balance and spends it one number at a time, and nothing renews on its own. Prices differ by app and by country, because the cost of numbers and the size of the pool differ from country to country. The current price for each pair is listed on the pricing page and in the picker before payment.

What will a non-VoIP number from SMSVerify not do?



SMSVerify numbers are meant for receiving a verification code when a person does not want to give an app their own phone number. They are not a replacement for a personal SIM card: a rented number takes a code and then expires, and it is not meant for calls or for staying reachable. They will not recover an old account, because recovery codes go to the number already saved on that account. Banks and government portals are out of scope, since they verify identity documents and residency, which no phone number replaces.

What if the number was already used for this app?



SMSVerify cannot see a number’s history in other apps, so it does not promise that a number is new. If an app rejects the number or no code arrives, the person cancels it, the money returns to the balance, and they take another number. During the 20 minutes the number is assigned to one person, so nobody else receives its codes.

Will every app accept an SMSVerify number?



SMSVerify does not promise that every service will accept a given number. Acceptance is decided by each app. If the first number is refused, the person can cancel it, get the money back to the balance and take another one.

Can developers get non-VoIP numbers through an API?



Yes. Teams that need numbers in volume can request them from their own software through the SMSVerify API. The same rules apply: a number is assigned to one order for 20 minutes, and an order without an SMS is refunded to the balance.

About SMSVerify



SMSVerify at smsverify.pro helps people find a temporary phone number by country and by app, with numbers on real SIM cards from mobile carriers. A rented number is paid from a prepaid balance, and an order without an SMS is refunded to that balance.