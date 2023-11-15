Snapmatic Debuts Advanced AI-Driven Photobooths at Flux Innovation Lounge

Engage Works, a leading creative technology agency, proudly announces Snapmatic as its newest innovation partner at Flux Innovation Lounge. Snapmatic, an innovative brand experience platform, introduces its state-of-the-art AI-powered photobooths, transforming engagement in hybrid, virtual, and live event environments.

Distinct in the marketplace, Snapmatic’s AI Photobooth employs a groundbreaking generative AI method. This technology ensures consistently superior results through extensive image training and an advanced cloud GPU framework.

Snapmatic’s dedication to image quality and event suitability is clear in its quick output delivery and comprehensive multi-image AI training model, offering rapid results within mere minutes. Collaborating closely with brands and agencies, Snapmatic tailors AI-generated content to align with specific campaign themes, brand identities, and desired aesthetics.

Gabriel Henwood, the proprietor of Snapmatic, states, “We strongly believe in the transformative potential of AI in enhancing event experiences, and our AI-powered photobooths are a testament to this vision,”

“Our primary focus is to assist brands in developing long-lasting connections with their audiences through unique, captivating, and highly personalised interactions. Flux Innovation Lounge is the perfect venue to demonstrate Snapmatic’s capabilities, as it’s a place where ingenuity and innovation are celebrated – not shied away from. Engage Works hosts incredible events in the space that offers us unprecedented exposure for our photobooths to high-value attendees.”

Snapmatic’s launch of its AI-powered photobooths marks a significant step in reshaping event engagement, offering brands a potent means to engage, connect, and create memorable experiences. As a new partner at Flux Innovation Lounge, Snapmatic contributes to the ongoing advancement of technology and creativity in the event sector.

The Snapmatic AI Booth has been shortlisted for the Event Technology Awards 2023, under the “Best Use of AI Technology” category. The AI Photobooths will be showcased to attendees of Event Technology Live on November 15-16 at ExCeL London.

Steve Blyth, Founder and Group CEO of Engage Works, remarks, “As we continue to push the boundaries of innovation at the Flux Lounge, we’re thrilled to welcome Snapmatic as our newest partner. Their cutting-edge AI-powered photobooths exemplify the transformative potential of technology in enhancing event experiences. Snapmatic’s dedication to delivering personalised and captivating interactions aligns seamlessly with our vision at Engage Works, and we are excited to showcase their innovative AI photobooth in our innovation lounge. At Flux, we aim to redefine event engagement and leave a lasting impression on attendees, demonstrating the power of immersive experiences.”

Flux Innovation Lounge, conceived by Engage Works, is a unique hybrid collaboration space in London’s Design District. It merges ideas and technology, reshaping business thinking and offering a mix of physical and virtual experiences. This encourages business innovation through tailored technology, engaging events, and immersive experiences. With the addition of Snapmatic and other upcoming technology partners, Flux remains a leader in business innovation and creativity.

Flux Innovation Lounge is available for various events, including in-person and hybrid events, workshops, and client sessions, all utilising cutting-edge technology. For booking details, contact Richard Ward at richard.ward@engageworks.com.

Engage Works invites individuals to explore the dynamic environment of Flux Innovation Lounge and experience how technology can transform communication, collaboration, and innovation.

For more information about Flux Innovation Lounge and Engage Works, please visit their website at www.engageworks.com/flux.