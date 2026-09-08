TraderMade Systems Ltd Announces Collaboration with EntangleX to Test AI and Quantum-Powered Financial Prediction Models

LONDON, UK. September 8th, 2026 – TraderMade Systems Ltd , a leading provider of foreign exchange market data and financial technology solutions, today announced a collaboration with EntangleX , part of the QuantumX Group, to support the testing and evaluation of advanced financial market prediction models.

As part of the collaboration, EntangleX will use TraderMade’s high-quality real-time and historical foreign exchange data to test and validate predictive models developed using artificial intelligence, machine learning and emerging quantum computing techniques.

The project brings together TraderMade’s expertise in financial market data with EntangleX’s work in advanced computational modelling. The initial focus will be on foreign exchange markets, where the depth and volume of market data provide a strong environment for evaluating the performance and reliability of predictive technologies.

EntangleX is exploring how AI and quantum computing approaches can be applied to complex financial datasets to identify patterns, relationships and market behaviours that may be difficult to detect using more traditional analytical methods.

Chris Randall, CEO of TraderMade Systems Ltd , said: “We are pleased to be working with EntangleX and the wider QuantumX Group on this project. AI and quantum computing are creating exciting new opportunities in quantitative finance, but the quality of any predictive model depends heavily on the quality of the data behind it.TraderMade will provide the accurate and reliable FX data needed to test these technologies against real-world market behaviour. We are very interested to see how these advanced modelling techniques can be applied to financial market analysis.”

The collaboration will allow EntangleX to benchmark its models against established market data and assess performance across different market conditions.

Ujjwal Roy, spokesperson EntangleX / QuantumX said: “Access to reliable market data is essential when developing and testing advanced prediction models. TraderMade provides the depth and quality of FX data required to evaluate our technology in real-world conditions.By combining high-quality financial data with artificial intelligence and quantum computing techniques, we aim to explore new approaches to market modelling and forecasting.”

The initial programme will focus on testing, benchmarking and evaluating EntangleX models using TraderMade FX datasets, with both companies exploring further opportunities for collaboration as the project develops.

ENDS