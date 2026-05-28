Why Medium-Sized Businesses Are Re-Evaluating SharePoint Governance

London, UK – 28 May 2026 — Interest in SharePoint governance and best practices is increasing as medium-sized organisations face mounting pressure to manage documents, approvals and compliance processes more effectively while scaling operations.

Adepteq, a consultancy specialising in digital workplace solutions, has released a new guide titled “SharePoint Best Practices for Medium-Sized Businesses”, examining the governance and collaboration issues that commonly emerge when growing businesses lack structured information management.

For many mid-market organisations, rapid expansion creates operational complexity that existing systems are not designed to handle. Documents often become dispersed across SharePoint sites, Microsoft Teams, legacy storage systems and long email chains, making it harder to maintain consistency, accountability and compliance. Businesses in this position frequently discover that growth has outpaced governance.

As part of the guide, Adepteq includes a representative scenario involving a facilities management company based in the UK with more than 400 employees working across several regions. During expansion, teams encountered challenges including outdated safety documentation, fragmented invoice approval processes, duplicate HR records and labour-intensive compliance audits. According to the guide, these issues reflected structural weaknesses rather than shortcomings in SharePoint itself. By redesigning its digital workplace around SharePoint as a governance and collaboration hub, the organisation implemented standardised templates, automated workflows and a centralised source of trusted information. The scenario is intended for illustration purposes and is not presented as a verified client example.

Commenting on the issue, Phil Cave, Technical Director at Adepteq, said: “At this stage of growth, organisations don’t struggle because SharePoint can’t cope. They struggle because it’s been allowed to grow without clear governance or ownership. The rise in search interest reflects a need for practical guidance on how to standardise information flow before inconsistency becomes a risk.”

The guide outlines several ways SharePoint can support medium-sized businesses within Microsoft 365, including improved document management, governance and retention controls, workflow automation and enhanced collaboration between distributed teams.

Among its recommendations, the guide advises businesses to establish information architecture early, maintain consistent permissions, reduce reliance on email approvals and focus on organisation-wide adoption strategies. It also warns against the risks associated with unmanaged site growth and departmental shadow systems.

The full guide is here.

Adepteq also offers a Free SharePoint Workshop to help organisations apply these governance principles in practical business environments. The workshop delivers role-based SharePoint training designed to improve productivity and user confidence across departments.